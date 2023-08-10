Shakira in Negotiations to Receive Video Vanguard Awards at 2023 VMAs

Instagram Music

The 'Hips Don't Lie' hitmaker reportedly has discussions with MTV bosses about becoming the 2023 recipient of the lifetime achievement honor at the Video Music Awards.

AceShowbiz - Shakira enters negotiations to receive the Video Vanguard Award at next month's MTV Video Music Awards. The 46-year-old singer reportedly has talked to MTV bosses about being presented with the lifetime achievement gong, and performing at the music extravaganza at New Jersey's Prudential Center on September 12.

"This is a massive deal for Shakira. It is about celebrating her entire career and the mark she has had on music globally," a source The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column.

Should Shakira accept the prestigious prize, she will perform a number of her hits - which could include "Hips Don't Lie" and "Whenever, Wherever" - at the star-studded ceremony.

The source added, "The deal isn't done yet. If you accept the award, you have to give a major performance, so they are still working out the details. But everyone really wants it to happen. It would be a real honour. She has been hard at work on new music and this would be the perfect way to enter the next era of her career."

Even if Shakira doesn't receive the award, she may not leave the event empty handed. The star is up for three gongs at the ceremony, including two nominations for Best Latin for her song "Acrostico", and her and Karol G's tune "TQG" which is also up for Best Collaboration.

Shakira will also do battle with several big-name stars for the Artist of the Year prize. She is up against Beyonce Knowles, Doja Cat, Karol, Nicki Minaj, and Taylor Swift, who leads the VMA nominations with eight nods.

