Coi Leray Removes Picture of Her and Ice Spice After Fans Claim Ice Ignores Her

The 'No More Parties' hitmaker makes use of her X account to share a picture of herself and the 'Munch' femcee seated in the front row for Dion Lee event during New York Fashion Week.

Sep 12, 2023

AceShowbiz - Coi Leray is seemingly pressured to delete a picture of her and Ice Spice during New York Fashion Week. The "TWINNEM" hitmaker made use of her X account to share a picture of them seated in the front row for Dion Lee event on Monday, September 11.

"Me and @icespicee_ hair colors," Coi wrote alongside the picture, adding several heart eyes emojis. She referred to her blue hair and the "Barbie World" hitmaker's signature orange hair.

In the snap, Coi could be seen chatting with Diplo. Coi wore a skimpy black top that showcased her abs, while the DJ donned black attire from head to toe. As for the "Boy's a Liar Pt. 2" raptress, she was pictured sporting a black top and sheer nude midi skirt while looking in the other direction.

Fans quickly ridiculed Coi over the post, noting that Ice appeared to ignore her. "Lmaooooo it's the way Ice Spice been ignoring Coi Leray for me (laughing emojis) she posted [Doja Cat], liked many posts about her but stays silent when it comes to Coi cry baby leray," one fan noted. "Ice spice paid coi dust," another added.

Seemingly catching wind of the comments, Coi decided to delete her post. "Coi deleted the tweet, she must've read the quotes lmaooosnsdjg," a fan mocked the "No More Parties" rapper.

Some others, meanwhile, slammed those who tried to create imaginary beef between the two femcees. "This just straight up cyber bullying. meanwhile Ice Spice probably clueless to all the drama," one wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "People just want these girl rappers to hate each other. It's hella weird. They can all be dope in their own way without beefin."

"Social media is such a weird place people be trynna create beef that's not there. To me it looks like an off guard," someone added. On the other hand, one fan noted that Coi should have ignored the trolls, saying, "coi care too much about what folks on the net be saying, I would've kept it up just because like maybe she ain't see it chile."

