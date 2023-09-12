 

Taryn Manning Defends Danny Masterson Against Critics 'Crucifying' Him for His 'Mistake'

After her 'friend' was slapped with 30-year prison sentence in rape case, the 'Orange Is the New Black' star publicly shows her support for the 'That 70's Show' alum whom she 'really loved and cared for.'

  • Sep 12, 2023

AceShowbiz - Taryn Manning has defended Danny Masterson against critics who are "crucifying" him for his "mistake." A few days after her friend was slapped with a 30-year prison sentence in sexual assault case, the "Orange is the New Black" star publicly showed her support for the former "That 70's Show" star.

On Monday, September 11, the 44-year-old actress slammed critics who "humiliated" convicted rapist Danny. In a lengthy video she uploaded via Instagram, she stated, "You humiliated somebody that I actually really loved and cared for. I'm all the way in with everything that I've always stood for that I was hiding secretly."

The actress went on to explain, "There's no human on this planet that doesn't deserve to have the best life and to be happy and free because you are made in the image of the good Lord, made perfectly just the way you are."

While deeming Danny her "friend," Taryn further elaborated, "And the fact that people wanna just tear us all down, like even with my friend Danny going to prison for 30 years. Yeah, he made a mistake, but everyone just keep going, keep crucifying him, as if he's not already suffering."

Not stopping there, Taryn also blasted Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis for backtracking on their support to Danny. Alongside the footage, she penned in the caption, "The biggest disgrace of the year. Mila and Ashton back peddling and blaming his mom. Wow." She added, "It's this simple. Stand for something. Stop capitulating to rules. Since when were you such a rule follower? Punk Rock Nation. Stand for something in life!"

Taryn's remarks came a few days after it was announced that Danny has to stay in prison for quite a long time for his wrongdoing. On Thursday, September 7, he was sentenced to 30 years in prison after he was found guilty on two counts of forcible rape in May.

Prior to his sentencing, Danny's pals and former "That 70's Show" co-stars Ashton and Mila sent letters to show their support. In it, Ashton praised Danny for being a "role model" and "excellent person." In the meantime, in her letter, Mila stated that Danny has been a "loving" and "responsible parent" to his daughter.

However, Ashton and Mila were bombarded with criticisms for supporting Danny in their pre-sentencing letters. In the wake of the backlash, the couple apologized to the public through a video that the actor released via Instagram on Saturday, September 9.

In the clip, Ashton first said, "We are aware of the pain that has been caused by the character letters that we wrote on behalf of Danny Masterson." His wife Mila, who was sitting next to him, added, "We support victims. We have done this historically through our work and will continue to do so in the future."

