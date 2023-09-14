 

Taryn Manning Steps Out in Bizarre Outfit After Supporting Danny Masterson

Taryn Manning Steps Out in Bizarre Outfit After Supporting Danny Masterson
Shortly after defending her 'friend' who is a convicted rapist, the 'Orange Is the New Black' star sparks concern with her weird choice of outfit during an outing in Palm Springs.

  • Sep 14, 2023

AceShowbiz - Taryn Manning has sparked concern while making a public appearance for the first time following her support to a convicted rapist. Shortly after defending her "friend" Danny Masterson against critics despite his 30-year prison sentence in rape case, the "Orange is the New Black" star stepped out in a bizarre outfit.

On Tuesday afternoon, September 12, the 44-year-old was caught on camera sporting a strange ensemble during her day out in Palm Springs. She showed off most of her legs and flashed her tummy in only a pair of undies, a bra top and unzipped white jacket. She also donned a pair of glossy red high boots which did not appear to match the rest of her get-up.

Styling her hair in a high bun, the actress put on a pair of black sunglasses as a shield from the sunlight. At that time, she was walking on the streets of California while being accompanied by her dog. She cradled her lovely white-furred pet on one of her arms.

That same day, Taryn also left social media users baffled with a video which she uploaded via Instagram. In the clip, she was wearing a similar get-up that she donned during the day out. She could be seen sporting a black bra top and a pair of matching panties. She also had similar black shades and red boots. However, she traded her white jacket with a black one.

The footage documented her flaunting a number of her dance moves in front of a huge mirror in a living room. She played a song by Mighty Mo Rodgers titled "Black Coffee and Cigarettes" in the background. At one point, she displayed more of her skin by taking her jacket off her shoulders as she continued dancing and clapping her hands up in the air. Her dog also appeared at another point in the footage.

Along with the video, Taryn wrote in the caption of the post, "Fun," adding a red heart and smiling face with sunglasses emojis. She went on to write, "I have my eye on the prize. I pray he finds me. We have never met but I love you beyond words."

Taryn's dancing video was released one day after she came to Danny's defense despite his 30-year prison sentence for two counts of forcible rape. Taryn called him a "friend" whom she "really loved and cared for" in a video released via Instagram on Monday, September 11. "You humiliated somebody that I actually really loved and cared for," she blasted critics.

"I'm all the way in with everything that I've always stood for that I was hiding secretly," she continued. "And the fact that people wanna just tear us all down, like even with my friend Danny going to prison for 30 years. Yeah, he made a mistake, but everyone just keep going, keep crucifying him, as if he's not already suffering."

