'Deeply Hurt' Taryn Manning Regrets Exposing Her Affair With Married Man

Aug 15, 2023

AceShowbiz - Taryn Manning has regretted exposing her affair. After sparking concerns with a video of her ranting about being engaged in a graphic sexual act with a married man, the "Orange Is the New Black" star admitted that she did so because she was "deeply hurt."

On Monday, August 14, the 44-year-old actress let out a lengthy statement via Instagram. "Over the past few days, I've had some time to reflect on the situation I've been dealing with. I was deeply hurt and handled things on a public platform when I should've just dealt with them quietly with the support of my close friends and family," she began writing.

"I felt a lot of Guilty After exposing everything and thought maybe the best resolution to the situation would be to say I lied about it all, but that is not the truth," Taryn confessed. "I started a relationship with somebody who was married and told me he would leave his wife. In the end, I found out that wasn’t possible."

The "Crossroads" actress explained, "I pride myself on being an ethical and kind person. I know what I did was wrong, but the heart makes you do crazy things sometimes." She went on to say, "I am sorry for exposing my situation; I am not sorry for how I love."

Taryn further shared her hopes for the future by writing, "I hope to find somebody who cherishes me the way I adore them. A healthy type of love. A love that isn't so blind that it forces me to be somebody I'm not. This was a huge learning lesson for me." She then concluded, "With all this said, I am asking everyone to please give me my privacy so I can heal and mend my heart. Thank you."

The "8 Mile" actress was referring to her bizarre video, wherein she revealed to have licked a married man's "butthole," that she uploaded via Instagram Story over the weekend (August 12 or 13). "That man that I have been messing with is a married man, and every night, well, for about three nights in a row… I was licking his butthole because he liked it," she said in the clip.

"And I didnt mind doing it! Does that bother - is that weird? That is what demons do," she continued. She further elaborated that she had driven "all the way down to Newport Beach" in California to "buy him a boat." She had "brought cash to put a downpayment" on the vehicle. On the reason why, she said that she was "so in love" with the "gentleman." However, things didn't go as planned.

In the clip, Taryn additionally recalled that the married man's wife found out about the affair. The wife also called her a "lunatic" and planned to put her in jail. Seemingly responding to the wife, the actress later said, "You don't accuse me of being a lunatic." She added, "Don't you ever threaten me when your husband came to me to get his butthole licked."

