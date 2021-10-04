Taryn Manning Moves on With New Man After Calling Off Engagement With Girlfriend

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Orange is the New Black' actress is rumored to have a new boyfriend as she posts a silhouette of a man embracing a woman and talks about meeting a 'special person.'

AceShowbiz - "Orange Is the New Black" star Taryn Manning has ended her engagement to Anne Cline and moved on with a new guy.

The actress and the singer/songwriter parted ways in late August, according to TMZ - just two months after becoming engaged.

Anne proposed by getting down on one knee during a show in Panama City, Florida, in June, three months after she and Taryn began dating.

The actress reportedly fell for her unnamed new boyfriend while working with him on a new film project.

On Friday (01Oct21), she took to Instagram to share a quote about meeting a "special person."

It read, "And then suddenly, you meet that special person that makes you forget about yesterday and dream about tomorrow."

Taryn captioned the post, "You are soovin (sic) #mywholelife," along with a red heart emoji.

In July this year, a month after her engagement, the actress posted a somber pic with a caption, "3 things to keep private: Your love life, Your income, Your next move. Amen."

While she rarely talked about her love life, she took time to set the record straight on speculations about her sexuality. While she had dated women, she said in a 2017 interview that she preferred men. "I'm not gay, meaning I love men," she insisted. "I love gay people. I've experimented. It's good. I just prefer men."

Last year, she spilled to her online devotees that she had a major trust issue as she sworn off sexual intercourse. She even went as far to call herself a nun. In a nude selfie, she wrote, "Never again will I have intercourse. It’s done! Thank you Lord! #trustnoone."