Aaron Rodgers Ruled Out After Carted Off Due to Injury During His Jets Debut

AP Photo Celebrity

Less than five minutes into his first game with his new team New York Jets against the Buffalo Bills, the quarterback has to be carried off the field with an injury.

Sep 12, 2023

AceShowbiz - Aaron Rodgers' debut with the New York Jets ended with an injury nightmare. Less than five minutes into his first game with his new team on Monday night, September 11, the quarterback had to be carried off the field with an injury.

In the first quarter of Rodgers' much-anticipated debut with the Jets, he was sacked by defensive end Leonard Floyd of the Buffalo Bills. While it didn't look like a bad hit, Rodgers signaled he was injured as he sat on the MetLife Stadium turf. He was later attended to on the field briefly before getting helped off by members of the Jets medical staff.

Zach Wilson came on after Rodgers' injury and a few plays later the Jets punted. Following the punt, Rodgers was carted off to the locker room. He could be seen limping badly when he tried to get off the cart.

While it was an unfortunate debut for Rodgers and the Jets' fans, thankfully the X-rays came back negative. "He's dealing with an ankle right now, he's getting checked out," coach Robert Saleh told ESPN's Lisa Salters on the live "Monday Night Football" broadcast, "We'll know more later. We still have a hell of a group of guys… we'll get this thing done."

The Jets initially called him questionable to return, but ruled him out in the second quarter. It was then revealed that Rodgers was ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Fans had mixed responses to Rodgers' injury. "First game of the Jets season and the star quarterback they made a huge deal for is injured. Brutal," one tweeted. "I'm convinced the Packers dabble in dark magic…no other possible explanation," one other playfully opined.

Before leaving the game, Rodgers had officially thrown just one pass. He additionally played four snaps during his brief play.

You can share this post!