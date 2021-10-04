Taryn Manning Reportedly 'Moves On' With New Boyfriend After Breaking Up With Fiancee Anne Cline

WENN/Instagram Celebrity

After going separate ways with her musician fiancee following the surprise engagement in June, the 'Orange is the New Black' actress is reportedly 'happy' with her new relationship.

Oct 4, 2021

AceShowbiz - Taryn Manning and her fiancee Anne Cline are going separate ways after the surprise engagement. Following the split, the "Orange Is the New Black" actress reportedly "moved on" with a new boyfriend.

A source revealed to Us Weekly that the 42-year-old actress initiated the breakup about a month ago. As for now, she's appeared to already be back in the dating game. "She now has moved on and is happy in a new relationship," the insider claimed.

Of the reason why Taryn and Anne broke up, the informant told the publication that "Taryn only said 'yes' because her ex, Anne, put her on the spot." However, the so-called inside source explained that the "Karen" actress didn't really feel she could turn down the marriage proposal in front of a bar full of patrons with their cameras watching her.

The source further admitted that's part of why Taryn never shared a formal announcement or social media post about their relationship. The insider also added that after spending a little time engaged, Taryn realized her romance with Anne "just was not the right relationship for her."

Taryn and Anne got engaged in June. At the time, Anne proposed to Taryn in a bar in Panama City, Florida, in June during her concert. The singer hopped off the stage and got down on one knee to pop the question to the star. Taryn appeared to say yes and later confirmed to TMZ, "It was the easiest YES I ever said!"

In late August, however, Taryn hinted that she was single when she posted a picture cuddling with a pooch. "I'm sticking with animals from here on out," she wrote via Instagram with hashtags that read, "#humanssucksometimes" and "freewill."

On October 1, Taryn posted another cryptic quote about meeting someone new. The Virginia-born actress shared a pic that read, "And then suddenly, you meet that one person that makes you forget about yesterday, and dream about tomorrow." In the caption, she penned, "You are soovin [love] #mywholelife."