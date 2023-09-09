 

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Praise 'Excellent' Danny Masterson in Letter Ahead of Rape Sentencing

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Praise 'Excellent' Danny Masterson in Letter Ahead of Rape Sentencing
Other 'That '70 Show' stars who voiced their support for the disgraced actor were Debra Jo Rupp (who played Kitty Forman on the sitcom) as well as Kurtwood Smith (who played Red Forman).

AceShowbiz - Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis were among "[=That '70 Show]" alums who wrote letters in support of Danny Masterson before his sentencing. In their message, the married couple praised the disgraced actor for being the "excellent" one before he was sentenced to 30 years in prison for raping two women.

"As a role model, Danny has consistently been an excellent one. I attribute not falling into the typical Hollywood life of drugs directly to Danny," Ashton wrote. "Any time that we wee to meet someone or interact with someone who was on drugs, or did drugs, he made it clear that wouldn't be a good person to be friends with."

Mila, meanwhile, penned, "Danny's role as a husband and father to his daughter has been nothing short of extraordinary." She added, "He prioritizes his family, education, and happiness above all else, demonstrating his unwavering commitment to being a loving and responsible parent... As a father, he leads by example, instilling in her values that reflect integrity, compassion, and respect for others."

Other "That '70 Show" stars who voiced their support for Danny were Debra Jo Rupp (who played Kitty Forman) and Kurtwood Smith (who played Red Forman). In her letter, Debra recalled when actor Wilmer Valderrama, who played Fez on the sitcom, invited the cast to his high school graduation.

"Danny and I were the only ones to go," she wrote. "I remember looking at him and dying. It was outside, in the valley, really hot, and (Valderrama) was a 'V' alphabetically. We laughed so hard during that. It's a really nice memory. Danny just always showed up to support."

Danny received his 30-year prison sentence for raping two women in 2003 on Thursday, September 7. During the sentencing, Judge Charlaine F. Olmedo in Los Angeles Superior Court told him, "Mr. Masterson, you are not the victim here. Your actions 20 years ago took away another person's choice and voice. Your actions 20 years ago today were criminal, and that's why you are here."

