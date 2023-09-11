Kelly Osbourne Opens Up About Extreme Weight Lost After Pregnancy

Instagram Celebrity

Sep 11, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kelly Osbourne went "too far" losing weight after having her son. The former "Fashion Police" star, who has 10-month-old Sidney with partner Sid Wilson, went "on a mission" to shed the pounds she'd gained during pregnancy but admitted she got carried away and lost more than she'd needed to.

Speaking on the "Scheananigans" podcast, Kelly said, "[I was] on a mission after having the baby to lose all [my] baby weight. Then I was like, 'Well, I lost all the baby weight. Let's see how far I can go with it. 'And then went a little too far."

Kelly also praised Rihanna - who recently gave birth to her and A$AP Rocky's second son Riot, a sibling for 15-month-old RZA - for transforming ideas surrounding maternity fashion.

She said, "You can wear so many things that weren't considered appropriate before and then Rihanna changed it for everyone. Also, it made me sad because I didn't get to show off my pregnancy belly because I literally was a f****** moose and it was embarrassing."

Kelly previously revealed in 2018 she had undergone a gastric sleeve operation to lose weight, and later insisted she was "proud" to have slimmed down that way.

Speaking on the "Hollywood Raw" podcast in 2021, she said, "I had surgery; I don't give a f**k what anyone has to say. I did it, I'm proud of it, they can suck s***. I did the gastric sleeve. All it does is change the shape of your stomach. I got that almost two years ago. I will never ever ever lie about it ever. It is the best thing I have ever done. The kind of surgery I had … if you don't work out and you don't eat right, you gain weight. All it does is move you in the right direction."

