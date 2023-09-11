 

Zach Bryan Claims He's a 'Smarta**,' Insists He 'Didn't Do Anything Wrong' During Arrest

Zach Bryan Claims He's a 'Smarta**,' Insists He 'Didn't Do Anything Wrong' During Arrest
Instagram
Celebrity

According to a probable cause affidavit, the country music star asked to have his handcuffs taken off and warned that if the cop didn't comply, 'It is going to be a mistake, sir.'

  • Sep 11, 2023

AceShowbiz - Zach Bryan acted like a "smarta**" with a "bad attitude" during a traffic stop that led to his arrest. The country music star was detained by police in Vinita, Oklahoma on Thursday, September 7, after they stopped his security guard's vehicle on suspicion of speeding and the singer attempted to intervene, with NBC News reporting a Oklahoma Highway Patrol officer told Bryan to stay out of it and get back in his truck or go to jail.

According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by the outlet, Bryan told the officer, "I'll go to jail, let's do it." He also said to have cursed and said, "These ... cops are out of control."

The publication also reports Bryan asked to have his handcuffs taken off and warned that if the cop didn't comply, "It is going to be a mistake, sir. I promise."

During the incident the star is said to have explained he was frustrated because he'd been stopped on suspicion of speeding several days earlier and was let off with a warning. After being handcuffed, he's said to have told the officer, "I was being a smarta**, I shouldn't have been, I apologize."

  Editors' Pick

In dash cam footage, he's said to add, "Sir, I didn't do anything wrong ... this is the second time this happened to me in three days, actually. You cops have just been way too brutal on me."

According to NBC's footage, the officer told the singer, "[I"ve tried to talk to you] every way, and all you've had is a bad attitude," and Bryan responds: This is the second time it's happened to me, I'm upset, I'm sorry."

He was arrested on a charge of obstruction of investigation and booked into the Craig County jail. Bryan was later released on $1,000 bail. Afterwards, he posted a note on X, formerly known as Twitter, apologizing and declaring he was emotional and frustrated. He later added in a video posted on social media, "I was just an idiot, and I'll take the fall for it. I'm a grown man, and I shouldn't have behaved like that, and it won't happen again ... I just pray that everyone knows that I don't think I'm above the law. I was just being disrespectful and I shouldn't have been and it was my mistake."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Kelly Osbourne Opens Up About Extreme Weight Lost After Pregnancy

Tom Brady Goes Emotional During New England Patriots Halftime Ceremony With His Kids
Related Posts
Zach Bryan Tops Billboard 200 for 2 Weeks With Self-Titled Album

Zach Bryan Tops Billboard 200 for 2 Weeks With Self-Titled Album

Zach Bryan Trolled by Girlfriend Brianna Chickenfry Over His Arrest

Zach Bryan Trolled by Girlfriend Brianna Chickenfry Over His Arrest

Zach Bryan Apologizes for Getting 'Out of Line' After Arrest in Oklahoma

Zach Bryan Apologizes for Getting 'Out of Line' After Arrest in Oklahoma

Zach Bryan Dethrones Travis Scott With First No.1 Album on Billboard 200 Chart

Zach Bryan Dethrones Travis Scott With First No.1 Album on Billboard 200 Chart

Latest News
Zach Bryan Claims He's a 'Smarta**,' Insists He 'Didn't Do Anything Wrong' During Arrest
  • Sep 11, 2023

Zach Bryan Claims He's a 'Smarta**,' Insists He 'Didn't Do Anything Wrong' During Arrest

Blueface Under Investigation by Child Protective Services Over Exotic Dancers Video
  • Sep 11, 2023

Blueface Under Investigation by Child Protective Services Over Exotic Dancers Video

Kelly Osbourne Opens Up About Extreme Weight Lost After Pregnancy
  • Sep 11, 2023

Kelly Osbourne Opens Up About Extreme Weight Lost After Pregnancy

Pete Davidson Hits Back at Fan Calling Him Racist
  • Sep 11, 2023

Pete Davidson Hits Back at Fan Calling Him Racist

Pedro Almodovar Suggests to Promote Diversity by Hiring More Minority Writers
  • Sep 11, 2023

Pedro Almodovar Suggests to Promote Diversity by Hiring More Minority Writers

Jenelle Evans' Ex-Husband Survives After Suffering Drug Overdose
  • Sep 11, 2023

Jenelle Evans' Ex-Husband Survives After Suffering Drug Overdose

Most Read
T.I. and Tiny Slammed After Their Son King Harris Pays Homeless Man to Do the 'One Chip Challenge'
Celebrity

T.I. and Tiny Slammed After Their Son King Harris Pays Homeless Man to Do the 'One Chip Challenge'

Blueface Insists He Is Not Gay After Male TikToker Falsely Claims They Were Dating

Blueface Insists He Is Not Gay After Male TikToker Falsely Claims They Were Dating

Miley Cyrus' Brother Trace Blames His Famous Surname for Hindering His Success

Miley Cyrus' Brother Trace Blames His Famous Surname for Hindering His Success

Kamala Harris Dubbed 'Cringe' Over Her Dance Moves at White House Hip-Hop Party

Kamala Harris Dubbed 'Cringe' Over Her Dance Moves at White House Hip-Hop Party

This Is Why Rihanna Picked Out Floral Name for Her Second Son

This Is Why Rihanna Picked Out Floral Name for Her Second Son

Busy Philipps on Sending Daughter to Boarding School: People Act Like I'm Sending Her to the Moon

Busy Philipps on Sending Daughter to Boarding School: People Act Like I'm Sending Her to the Moon

Kristin Cavallari Regains Control of Her Narrative With Her Podcast

Kristin Cavallari Regains Control of Her Narrative With Her Podcast

Prince Harry Jokes His Household Is Getting 'More Competitive' Over Invictus Games

Prince Harry Jokes His Household Is Getting 'More Competitive' Over Invictus Games

Robin Roberts Marries Amber Laign, Thanks Fans for Well Wishes

Robin Roberts Marries Amber Laign, Thanks Fans for Well Wishes