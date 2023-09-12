 

Khloe Kardashian Wears Necklace With Niece Dream's Name After Co-Parenting Debacle

Khloe Kardashian Wears Necklace With Niece Dream's Name After Co-Parenting Debacle
The 'Kardashians' star shows love for her niece Dream, whom Rob Kardashian and his ex Blac Chyna, as people notice that the reality TV star sports a necklace featuring the name of the young girl.

AceShowbiz - Khloe Kardashian's new jewelry caught people's attention. "The Kardashians" star showed love for her niece Dream as people noticed that the reality TV star sported a necklace featuring the name of the young girl.

In Instagram Stories on Friday, September 8, Khloe could be seen promoting her collaboration with activewear brand, Fabletics. She wore a silver, diamond necklace that displays the names of her two kids, daughter True, 5, and son Tatum, 1, in addition to Dream, whom Rob Kardashian and his ex Blac Chyna.

True's nameplate was featured in the middle. Meanwhile, Tatum's and Dream's were on the left and right, respectively.

  Editors' Pick

The jewelry shoutout came after Khloe received backlash over her claims that she felt like she's the third parent for Dream. In response to the criticism, Khloe issued a statement on Instagram Stories, slamming "clickbait headlines that are taken out of context or twisted to be something it's not." She added, "I love ALL of my nieces and nephews more than I can express. Dream and I are particularly close. My brother and I are extremely close. I am with Dream all the time because I'm with my brother all the time. I love her beyond measure."

In another post, the mom of two stressed that everyone is doing their best. "Rob is doing the best he can as a parent and in life. Angela is doing the best she can as a parent and in life," she wrote, referring to Blac's real name Angela White. "I am doing the best I can as a parent and in life. We are ALL trying to do our best in life. Our children and healthy and happy! Most of all they are LOVED!! LOVED by everyone in our tribe."

Concluding her message, the "Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian" alum wrote, "Please stop pinning us against one another. Life is hard enough. Let's try to lead with love and understanding especially when children are involved who may see your clickbait one day."

Khloe Kardashian Wears Necklace With Niece Dream's Name After Co-Parenting Debacle
