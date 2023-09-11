 

Chris Evans and Alba Baptista Tie the Knot in 'Intimate' Wedding Months After Engagement

Chris Evans and Alba Baptista Tie the Knot in 'Intimate' Wedding Months After Engagement
The 'Captain America: The First Avenger' star and the 26-year-old reportedly tied the knot in an intimate, at-home wedding over the weekend, less than a year after confirming their romance.

AceShowbiz - Congratulations are seemingly in order to Chris Evans and Alba Baptista. If a new report is to be believed, the "Captain America: The First Avenger" star and his fiance tied the knot over the weekend in an intimate wedding.

According to Page Six, the 42-year-old and the partner said "I do" on Saturday, September 9 at a ceremony that took place at their home in Massachusetts. The wedding was attended by the couple's closest family and friends.

A source told the outlet that the "beautiful" nuptials were "locked down tight" as attendees signed NDAs and phones were forfeited. Among the guests were Chris' Marvel co-stars like Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth and Jeremy Renner.

PEOPLE, meanwhile, additionally revealed that John Krasinski and Emily Blunt were there. Robert and Chris Hemsworth's respective wives, Susan Downey and Elsa Pataky, were reportedly also in attendance.

Chris and Alba were first reported to be an item in November 2022. At the time, PEOPLE claimed the two had been secretly dating for more than a year and the romance was "serious."

"They are in love and Chris has never been happier," a source told the publication, adding, "His family and friends all adore her."

It was not until January of this year that "The Gray Man" villain finally gave the first glimpse at his goofy romance with the Portuguese beauty. Taking to Instagram Story, he shared a "look back" video in which he compiled footage from different times he and the 26-year-old scared each other over the past year.

Chris and Alba sparked engagement rumors in May after a wedding planner followed the actress on Instagram. An eagle-eyed fan noticed this and sent in a question to Deuxmoi in the Q&A about Chris and Alba being engaged.

After Deuxmoi posted the fan's question on its Instagram Story, someone responded by saying that the couple is engaged and is getting married. They allegedly got engaged "in the house they are building together."

