 

Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald 'So Grateful' to Be Expecting Baby No. 5 After Miscarriage

The former '19 Kids and Counting' star, who is already a mom of four, announces her pregnancy via Instagram Story and a YouTube video titled, 'A Baby on the Way and Romantic Getaway!'

  • Sep 11, 2023

AceShowbiz - Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald are expanding their family and they couldn't be more "grateful" for it. The "19 Kids and Counting" alum and her husband announced over the weekend that they are currently expecting their baby No. 5, months after she suffered a miscarriage.

On Saturday, September 9, the 30-year-old reality star wrote on Instagram Story, "After a heartbreaking loss last year, we are so grateful God has blessed us with a rainbow baby." She also included a link to a YouTube video on her channel titled "A Baby on the Way & Romantic Getaway!"

In the clip, which showed a positive pregnancy test sitting on a bathroom counter, Jessa said, "Just this past week we found out some wonderful news that our rainbow baby is on the way and we could not be more excited. The rest of the video, meanwhile, showed moments when the TV personality enjoyed a romantic getaway with her husband back in April 2023.

Jessa opened up about her pregnancy loss in a video shared in February. In a clip titled "Heartbreak Over the Holidays", she recalled the moment when her ultrasound technician told her, "The sac looks good. The baby does not."

"Nothing could've prepared me for the weight of those words at that moment," the former TLC star added. "At that moment I was just in complete shock. I didn't have words. I just immediately started crying."

Jessa admitted that she had been feeling "really sick" and had "some spotting" before finding out about her miscarriage. "It does seem a bit concerning," she recounted. "I feel like in some ways miscarriages can be so jarring because you don't have clear signs of something going wrong... I had minimal spotting for 24 hours, and that was it."

Jessa eventually had a dilation and curettage procedure upon learning of the sad news. "Right as they were wheeling me back [to the operating room], I just wanted to ask, like, 'Just, can I please have one more ultrasound? Please, somebody check, make sure,' " she said. "I was having all these fears that maybe they got something wrong… You know It's irrational, but you just feel scared."

