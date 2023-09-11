Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Wood's NY Outing Draws Mixed Reactions From Fans

Celebrity

The 'Kardashians' star and the social media personality draw mixed reactions after the former shared a video of the two posing for a quick mirror selfie while exploring an Acne Studios store.

AceShowbiz - Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods continued to spend time together after reuniting earlier this year. However, "The Kardashians" star and the social media personality's latest outing during New York Fashion Week drew mixed reactions from fans.

On Saturday, September 9, the 26-year-old makeup mogul shared a video of her and her pals' exploration of an Acne Studios store and its FW23 Denim collection. The clip began with the reality star posing in a car. It then cut to an Acne Studios storefront and its interior, before showing the two posing for a quick mirror selfie.

For the outfits, Kylie sported a white oversized shirt and black trousers with black shades. Her BFF, meanwhile, opted to go with a light brown blazer, green top, and what appeared to be denim shorts.

"hiiiii @acnestudiosofficial," Kylie captioned the TikTok post, which was soundtracked by a sped-up version of "Humming Urban Stereo"'s "Banana Shake."

The video has since been re-shared by The Shade Room on Instagram, and that's where people offered their two cents on Kylie and Jordyn's friendship. Some of them, unfortunately, were less than impressed to see their reunion.

One user commented, "Jordyn protect your space and energy. You have been flourishing in the last four years." Another opined, "I feel like Jordan was thriving MORE without her. She had a OWN spotlight and wasn't overshadowed or under looked by Kylie. It's like an EX seeing you glowed up and then run to come back to be together." A third added, "Girl after how her and her sisters did you, ain't no way."

Others, meanwhile, loved to see Kylie and Jordyn's reunion. "If the friendship real it will always rekindle. They never said anything negative about each other online, so there was room for a come back," one person commented, while someone else wrote, "Y'all they were really best friend."

