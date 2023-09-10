Erica Mena Fired From ALLBLK's Series 'Hush' After Calling Spice a Racial Slur

Instagram TV

The network announces Erica's firing one week after 'Love and Hip-Hop' confirms that the ex-wife of Safaree Samuels will not appear in the next seasons of 'Love and Hip-Hop: Atlanta'.

AceShowbiz - Erica Mena's fallout with Spice has cost her her career. After she was fired from "Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta" for calling her former co-star a racial slur, Erica was dropped from ALLBLK's series 'Hush".

The network announced Erica's firing on Friday, September 8. In a statement shared on Instagram, it read, "We do not condone Erica Mena's recent reprehensible comment. She will be featured in the upcoming season of Hush, set to premiere later this year, as production was completed months ago, but in the event of additional seasons, she will not be part of the cast."

A week prior, "LHH" confirmed that Erica won't appear in the next season of the show. "Working hand-in-hand with our partners, viewers will see the impact of Erica Mena's remarks play out in the final three episodes of the season," so read a statement from the franchise, which was shared on September 2. "Effective immediately, she will not appear in the next season of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta."

Erica and Spice got into a heated argument while they were at a restaurant with Shekinah in a recent episode of "Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta". At the table, Spice confronted Erica about being upset at her ex-husband Safaree Samuels, who cried for Spice when she was in the hospital instead of his divorce from Erica.

"Why did you feel the need to compare us," Spice asked. In response, Erica said, "I was his wife and he felt nothing." Spice then hit back, "That don't have nothing to do with me... Your problem Erica is you feel like you're the first woman to be divorced... you're the first woman that's left with two children to fend for. I've been doing it for 14 years welcome to the club."

Erica then noted that she has been a single parent for 16 years, but Spice upped the ante by saying, "With your son that don't like you. My son loves me." Erica was furious to hear Spice's words, prompting her to yell, "You monkey, you f**king blue monkey!"

