Lil Reese Makes Donation to the Homeless in Chicago After Water-Pouring Scandal

Sep 10, 2023

AceShowbiz - Lil Reese proved that he has learned his lesson. After catching flak for recording his friend pouring a drink to a homeless, the "I Need That" rapper made a donation to the homeless in his hometown of Chicago.

In a video shared by DJ U on Instagram Story, Reese was seen giving away some money to those in need. He was also joined by a group of people during the giveaway.

Unfortunately, many were not impressed by Reese's generous act. They believe that the emcee did it after receiving backlash over the water-pouring scandal.

"Did this after laughing and messing with a homeless dude, wouldn't of did this if he didn't get the backlash for that," one person argued. Another echoed similar sentiment, "Only did it to make up for f**king with the homeless."

Reese came under fire after laughing at his pals humiliating a homeless man who was sleeping on the street. "Get his a**, get his a**. Put that b***h on his head, put that b***h on his head. F**k him!" yelled someone as the rapper recorded the incident. The emcee captioned his Instagram Live video with laughing and facepalming emojis.

He already issued a public apology though. "I would like to apologize to my fans and everybody watching for recording and laughing while they were pouring water on the homeless man in the video," the 30-year-old wrote on Instagram Story. "I do not condone or support that type of behavior in [any way]."

Reese went on to note that he would be donating to charitable causes in order to make things right following the incident. "I will be giving away money to the homeless community as well as giving away food, clothes, and water twice a month going forward," he declared.

