 

Recording Academy CEO Says Drake and The Weeknd's AI-Generated Collab Is 'Not Eligible' for Grammy

Harvey Mason Jr. offers a clarification on social media after suggesting that 'Heart on My Sleeve', which is created by Ghostwriter, is eligible for a Grammy consideration because it's made by human.

  • Sep 10, 2023

AceShowbiz - Harvey Mason Jr. has set the record straight. The Recording Academy CEO clarified that Drake and The Weeknd's AI-generated collab, "Heart on My Sleeve," is "not eligible" for Grammy consideration despite previously suggesting the opposite.

In a video shared on Instagram on Friday, September 8, the 55-year-old explained, "I have to clear up some of this bad and really inaccurate information that's starting to float around." He added, "This version of 'Heart on My Sleeve' using the AI voice modeling that sounds like Drake and the Weeknd, it's not eligible for Grammy consideration."

"Let me be extra, extra clear: Even though it was written by a human creator, the vocals were not legally obtained; the vocals were not cleared by the label or the artists; and the song is not commercially available," he further elaborated. "Because of that, it's not eligible."

A few days prior, the New York Times reported that Ghostwriter, the anonymous creator of the tune, had submitted the track for Song of The Year and Best Rap Song for the 66th Grammy Awards. Of how Harvey reacted to the matter, he allegedly told the outlet, "As far as the creative side, it's absolutely eligible because it was written by a human."

The Grammys previously announced that any works created solely using AI are not eligible for awards. While they refuse to recognize work that "contains no human authorship" in any category, the Recording Academy decided that songs containing elements of AI would be considered as long as they also have "meaningful contributions" from a human.

"If there's an AI voice singing the song or AI instrumentation, we'll consider it. But in a songwriting-based category, it has to have been mostly written by a human," Harvey stated at the time. "The same goes for performance categories - only a human performer can be considered for a Grammy."

"At this point, we are going to allow AI music and content to be submitted," he further elaborated. "But the Grammys will only be allowed to go to human creators who have contributed creatively in the appropriate categories."

