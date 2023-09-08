Diddy Angers Former Bad Boy Rapper Mark Curry Over Publishing Gesture: 'It's an Insult'

Instagram Music

Mark, who is best known for his 2001 single 'Bad Boy for Life', rips the music executive on Instagram after it was unveiled that he is reassigning the publishing rights to his former artists.

AceShowbiz - Sean "P. Diddy" Combs got called out by Mark Curry over his publishing gesture. The "Gotta Move On" rapper was slammed by the Bad Boy Records ex-signee after it was revealed that the music executive has decided to give publishing rights back to his former artists.

"What's it worth now?" Mark asked in a video shared on Instagram. "He gave me mine back a long time ago … That's disrespectful - I said why don't you just keep it and pay me? I don't want the publishing; I want the money."

In the caption, Mark wrote, "Diddy gave the publishing back." He added, "So what.. it has no value… I want him to give me a million cash and then I can plan the rest of my life out well."

Mark went on to get things off his chest in the comment section. "Ever had somebody owe you 50 dollars.. when you needed it back.. they didn't pay you.. then by the time they do pay you.. the 50 dollars doesn't mean the same as it did when you needed it?" he argued.

"That's how I feel… I wanted that when it was making money.. not after it's all gone.. what ima do with that?" the emcee continued. "I'm fact.. it's an insult."

Mark is best known for his 2001 single "Bad Boy for Life". He left Diddy's label in 2005 and has since worked a range of jobs outside the entertainment industry. In 2009, he published a book titled "Dancing with the Devil: How Puff Burned the Bad Boys of Hip Hop", in which he exposed Diddy's alleged exploitative business practices.

Mark's angry post came after reports suggested that the 53-year-old mogul decided to reassign the publishing rights to his former artists. They include Faith Evans, the estate of the late Notorious B.I.G. as well as Ma$e.

