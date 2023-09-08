Danny Masterson Slapped With 30-Year Prison Sentence in Rape Case

Cover Images/Daniel Robertson Celebrity

The 47-year-old actor, who is best known for starring on 'That '70s Show', is sentenced to 30 years in prison after he was found guilty of drugging and rapping two women between 2001 and 2003.

AceShowbiz - Danny Masterson is likely to spend most of the rest of his life in prison if he makes it to his 70s. Best known for starring on "That '70s Show", the actor has been sentenced to 30 years in prison in his rape case.

For the record, the 47-year-old was found guilty of drugging and raping two women in May. The jury, however, failed to reach a verdict on a third count that alleged Danny raped a long-time girlfriend.

The judge decided to hand down the sentence after hearing statements from both victims during a Thursday, September 7 hearing. "When you raped me, you stole from me," said one woman who Danny was convicted of raping in 2003. "That's what rape is, a theft of the spirit."

"You are pathetic, disturbed and completely violent," the victim went on fuming. "The world is better off with you in prison."

The other victim, meanwhile, claimed that Danny "has not shown an ounce of remorse for the pain he caused." She told the judge, "I knew he belonged behind bars for the safety of all the women he came into contact with. I am so sorry, and I'm so upset. I wish I'd reported him sooner to the police."

Following the sentencing, Danny's attorney, Shawn Holley, told reporters outside the courthouse, "We are very disappointed in the sentence the judge handed down today." The lawyer added, "However, for the past several months a team of the top appellate lawyers in the country has been reviewing transcripts of the trial. They have identified a number of significant evidentiary and constitutional issues which they will address in briefs to both the state and federal courts."

"The errors which occurred in this case are substantial and unfortunately led to verdicts which are not supported by the evidence," she continued. "And though we have great respect for the jury and for our system of justice, sometimes they get it wrong and that's what happened here. Mr. Masterson did not commit the crimes on which he's been convicted and we, and the appellate lawyers, who are the best and the brightest in the country, are confident that these convictions will be overturned."

In the meantime, attorney for Jane Does 2 and 3 Alison Anderson, said in a statement to Fox News Digital, "Niesha and Chrissie have displayed tremendous strength and bravery, by coming forward to law enforcement and participating directly in two grueling criminal trials."

"Despite persistent harassment, obstruction and intimidation, these courageous women helped hold a ruthless sexual predator accountable today, and they are not stopping there," the attorney further stated. "They are eager to soon tell the fuller story of how Scientology and its enablers tried desperately to keep them from coming forward."

