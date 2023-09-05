 

Diddy Gives Ma$e and Other Former Bad Boy Artists Their Publishing Rights Back

  Sep 5, 2023

AceShowbiz - It looks like Sean "P. Diddy" Combs has a change of heart. Having faced criticism for years for allegedly not treating his artists fairly, the Bad Boy Records founder finally gave Ma$e and other ex-signees their publishing rights back.

According to multiple reports, the 53-year-old decided to reassign the publishing rights to the likes of Faith Evans, the estate of the late Notorious B.I.G. as well as Ma$e, who has called out the music executive for allegedly not paying him for his work.

Cam'ron himself confirmed that Diddy, who founded Bad Boy Records in 1993 , finally returned Ma$e's publishing, which had been the main point of contention. Cam'ron also seized the opportunity to announce his next project, The Lost Files Vol. 1, will arrive on Friday (September 8).

As he explained in the caption, "My n***a murder had to sit this one out. He just got his publishing back from Puff. Just finished the paper work for that yesterday. Congrats @rsvpmase while he getting his music back in order, I'm dumping my hard drive pause. The lost files vol 1. Sept 8."

