 

'Doctor Strange 2' Director Sam Raimi Eyed to Direct 'Avengers: Secret Wars'

While some people are excited to hear the news, others feel the opposite since they weren't satisfied with the outcome of Sam's previous film, 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness'.

  • Sep 8, 2023

AceShowbiz - Sam Raimi may need to be ready for another MCU project. According to new reports, Marvel Studios is eyeing the "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" director to helm its upcoming "Avengers: Secret Wars" movie.

The reports were first brought up by MyTimetoShineHello on X (formerly Twitter). The account wrote, "Sources confirmed that Sam Raimi is Marvel's top choice to direct Secret Wars."

The news garnered mixed reactions from fans though. While some people would love to see Sam back, others felt the opposite. "Oh no. His Dr Strange wasn't really good," one user argued, while another replied, "Oh please no."

One user then came to Sam's defense, noting, "The cinematography and directing was great, it was just some of the writing choices that brought it down a bit. You gotta remember that he directed Spider-Man 1 & 2, some of the greatest cbm's ever." Another opined, "DS 2 hard a hard time during development tbf. Scott Derrickson left, COVID happened, and then went through tons of rewrites and reshoots. If anything Raimi made the mediocre script better with his directing and style."

If the rumors were true, this would be the first time that an "Avengers" movie won't be directed by the same director/s of the previous installment.

