Doja Cat Haunts Christina Ricci in Creepy 'Demons' Music Video

The 'Say So' raptress channels her inner demon as she is dressed in all black complete with horns and a tail while rapping about her 'demons' in the horror-themed clip.

Sep 1, 2023

AceShowbiz - Doja Cat unleashes her inner demon in the music video for her new single "Demons". Debuting the latest single off her upcoming album "Scarlet" on Friday, September 1, she also dropped an accompanying music video for the track.

Continuing with "death-related" imagery invoked in the previously-released single "Paint the Town Red" and its music video, the creepy visuals sees Doja transforming into a supernatural being. She is dressed in all black complete with the devil's horns and a tail.

The video opens with Christina Ricci waking up in bed as ghoulish hands creep up the side and Doja crawling on the ceiling. The raptress continues to haunt "The Addams Family" actress, forcing her to flee the haunted house with her children at the end of the clip.

On the song, the Grammy winner aptly sings about her "demons." She raps, "I am on a bigger things/ I just bought a limousine/ You live like me in your dreams/ I just quit the nicotine."

The new music video was directed by Doja herself with Christian Breslauer. It is described as "a haunting tale from the twisted minds of Doja Cat and Christian Breslauer."

"Demons" is the third single released from her upcoming album "Scarlet", following up "Attention" and "Paint the Town Red". Doja recently unveiled the album cover, which featured a painting of a big pinkish arachnid and a small drop of blood.

She, however, has since removed the artwork and replaced it with a new one which still features a spider. She changed the album cover following allegations that she copied the cover of German metal band Chaver's upcoming record "Of Gloom", which is eerily similar to that of Doja's initial album cover.

"Scarlet 9.22 (updated cover)," so the 27-year-old star announced on Instagram along with the album's release date, September 22.

