Drake Unveils 'For All the Dogs' Release Date, Goes Head-to-Head With Doja Cat

The 'Nice for What' rapper has announced that his upcoming eighth solo studio album will arrive on September 22, the same day Doja's 'Scarlet' is set to hit the shelves.

Sep 7, 2023

AceShowbiz - Drake is done teasing his new album. His upcoming record "For All the Dogs" has gotten a release date, making him go head to head with Doja Cat, who also has her new album "Scarlet" on the way.

On Wednesday, September 6, the Canadian superstar made use of his Instagram page to reveal that his highly-anticipated album will drop on Friday, September 22. "FOR ALL THE DOGS SEPTEMBER 22," he simply captioned the post.

Meanwhile, the post featured an archival video of his dad Dennis Graham, going by the moniker "Cousin Dennis" and singing with a blues band on the local Toronto TV show "Stormy Monday With Danny Marks" in the early '90s. "I'm Dennis Graham from Memphis, Tennessee," Dennis introduced himself ahead of the performance, which included an epic harmonica solo.

Drake's father was clearly moved by the acknowledgment to his past musical career as he responded in the comments section, "Awwwwwwww thank you Son 1991 Toronto Canada, seems like a hundred years ago, For All the Dogs."

Others expressed their excitement over the upcoming album. DJ Akademiks reacted by writing, "Finally." Another user claimed, "I USED TO PRAY FOR TIMES LIKE THIS." Meanwhile, some else exclaimed, "Let's gooooo."

The September 22 release date puts Drake's "For All the Dogs" against Doja Cat's upcoming new album "Scarlet". The raptress announced on August 29 that she would release her fourth studio album in the fourth week of September.

Drizzy first teased the album and its title back in June. "I made an album to go with the book," he wrote on social media at the time while promoting his poetry collection "Titles Ruin Everything: A Stream of Consciousness" by Aubrey Drake Graham and Kenza Samir. He added, "They say they miss the old Drake girl don't tempt me. FOR ALL THE DOGS."

The album's lead and only single "Search & Rescue" was released on April 7 and debuted and peaked at number two on the Billboard Hot 100. The full tracklist has not been shared, but Drake has spilled that Nicki Minaj and Bad Bunny would appear on the album. He also revealed that the album's cover art features a drawing by his son Adonis Graham.

Several hours before announcing the album's release date, Drake shared a photo of his massive bra collection which he received from his fans. "Remember when we both forgot who the f**k I was in unison...that wavelength was def a foolish one," he captioned the snap.

