 

Jennifer Love Hewitt Credits Selena Gomez for Her Different Look After Plastic Surgery Rumors

After being speculated to have gone under the knife to lift her eyebrows, the former 'Party of Five' star denies the rumors and declares that she only uses a makeup product.

  • Sep 7, 2023

AceShowbiz - Jennifer Love Hewitt has credited Selena Gomez for her different look. After being speculated to have undergone plastic surgery, the former "Party of Five" star claimed that she only used a makeup product from the "Only Murders in the Building" star's brand.

The 44-year-old actress gave a shout-out to Selena in a video she uploaded via Instagram Story on Sunday, September 3. In the clip, she said, "I mean, Selena, 'thank you' is all I can say. I love it, so I'm going to put it up so that you know what it is, but that's what it is. That is the brow lifting that people are talking about. That's all I got."

In the same footage, the "Ghost Whisperer" star revealed, "I have been using this product and I'm noticing people bringing up my brows. I don't have anything on them today really, except this product." She went on to spill, "But it's the Rare Beauty lifting gel stuff."

Jennifer released the video to address rumors suggesting that she had gone under the knife to lift her eyebrows after she appeared to have a different look. Setting the record straight, she declared in the beginning of the footage, "Hi. I don't usually do this, but I've had a lot of people lately say that I've had a brow-lifting procedure."

"I didn't even know you could lift your brows like that," the "Client List" star claimed. "The only thing that I've done is microblading with Audrey, who I love," she continued, making a reference to a microblading artist named Audrey Glass.

In addition to the footage, Jennifer let out a series of photos, most of which were heavily filtered, via Instagram Story to respond to the plastic surgery speculation. Over the five snaps she uploaded that same day, she noted, "So many people said I look different. I look the same as always. Couldn't look more natural. I woke up like this. Filters don't change you that much."

All the while, the "Heartbreakers" actress released another selfie of herself without the appearance-altering filters on her Instagram Story. Over the snap, she reminded social media users by writing, "JK. But seriously let people be filtered or unfiltered. Be good. Be kind. Spread love."

