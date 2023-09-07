Joe Jonas Is Doting Dad in First Outing With Daughters After Filing for Divorce From Sophie Turner

Cover Images/Janet Mayer Celebrity

In other news related to the estranged couple's split, it's said that the DNCE frontman realized their marriage is over after he caught the actress saying or doing something on Ring camera.

AceShowbiz - Joe Jonas continues to be on daddy duty amid his split from Sophie Turner. The singer/actor has been spotted with his two kids in his first public outing since filing for divorce from his estranged wife.

The 34-year-old took his daughters out for breakfast in Sherman Oaks, California on Wednesday morning, September 6. He was photographed carrying his 3-year-old daughter Willa into Sweet Butter Kitchen while an unidentified female companion held his 1-year-old daughter.

The foursome sat outside and seemed to be in good spirits. The "Camp Rock" star made funny faces to keep his kids entertained. He was seen giving his eldest child a high five as they chowed down on the breakfast spread. At one point, the DNCE frontman was caught playing with his food.

Joe ditched his wedding ring during the outing. Overall, he looked laid back in jeans, a black tank top layered under a yellow-and-black striped button-up. He accessorized with a black and tan baseball hat and pendant necklace. Following the brief breakfast, the group left in a black SUV.

Joe filed for divorce from Sophie after four years of marriage on Tuesday, September 5. On early Wednesday, they released a joint statement confirming their separation. "After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children," it read.

Rumor has it that Joe made the decision to end their marriage after he caught Sophie in compromising Ring camera footage. According to TMZ, the Jonas Brothers member either overheard the "Game of Thrones" alum say something or saw her do something that made him realize their marriage was over.

A few days for the divorce filing, Sophie was spotted downing shots at a bar in England. The general manager of Dropshot Digbeth in Birmingham shared photos and videos of the 27-year-old actress knocking back booze during the wild night out while Joe has been on tour in the U.S.

"Just me and my new mate @sophiet out for a few bevvies - Soph stopped by my spot to test out my punch machine," Hezron Stephenson captioned his Instagram post. "Said I made her the best #mojito ever so I'll take that."

