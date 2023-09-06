Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Confirm Decision to 'Amicably' End Their 4-Year Marriage

Cover Images/Jennifer Graylock Celebrity

The one-third of Jonas Brothers and his now-estranged wife confirm their separation just one day after he filed for divorce from the actress, stating that their marriage was 'irretrievably broken.'

Sep 6, 2023

AceShowbiz - Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have finally confirmed their split. Days after they were hit with divorce rumors, the one-third of Jonas Brothers and the "Game of Thrones" alum announced that they've decided to "amicably" end their 4-year marriage.

On Wednesday, September 6, the 34-year-old and the actress shared a joint statement on their respective Instagram accounts. It read, "After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children."

The post arrived just one day after Joe filed for divorce from Sophie, stating that their marriage was "irretrievably broken." The musician noted that his two kids with Sophie have been residing primarily with him, but he is seeking "shared parental responsibility" after the split.

TMZ additionally reported that the "Cake By the Ocean" hitmaker and his now-estranged wife have a prenuptial agreement, which was established on April 27, 2019. He additionally stated that both parties can pay to support their children and that they should both be required to do so.

The site further claimed that Sophie's affinity for a party may have factored into the divorce. "She likes to party; he likes to stay at home. They have very different lifestyles," a source with direct knowledge of the situation spilled to the outlet.

Ending the marriage wasn't an easy decision for Joe though. A source allegedly close to the family told Page Six on Tuesday that "divorce was a last resort for" him. The source added, "He never wanted to break up his family, but he had to take what he felt was the best course of action for his girls."

As to what led to the decision, the source explained, "An unhappy home isn't a home, and the truth is that he and Sophie were going through it this year. There's a lot of noise out there, but it wasn't a straw-that-broke-the-camel's-back situation like it's being reported."

The source claimed that the estranged couple had "many disagreements" over the years and "it just kept building, and Joe finally reached a point where he felt that he had exhausted all options to salvage the marriage."

You can share this post!