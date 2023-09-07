 

Kim Kardashian Puts Stress on Pregnant Emma Roberts in Official Trailer of 'AHS: Delicate'

TV

The new footage offers a better look at main characters in the 12th season of the hit FX anthology series, which stars Emma Roberts and franchise newcomers Kim and Cara Delevingne.

  • Sep 7, 2023

AceShowbiz - FX has finally unveiled the official trailer of long-awaited "American Horror Story: Delicate". Released on Wednesday, September 6, the new footage offers a better look at main characters in the 12th season of the hit FX anthology series, which stars Emma Roberts and franchise newcomers Kim Kardashian and Cara Delevingne.

The trailer opens with Kim's Siobhan Walsh guiding Emma's Anna Alcott, who dreams to become a star while she also longs to be a mother. "You're an A-list star now. Focus on the good," Siobhan advises her.

Elsewhere, Anna spots Cara's creepy character whom she thinks is stalking her. Her husband (Matt Czurchy), however, overlooks her concern as he says, "You're on a ton of meds. You got a lot on your mind." Siobhan, meanwhile, warns Anna, "You have a peculiar penchant for turning dreams into nightmares."

After she finds out that she's pregnant, Anna begins to dream of herself spending time with a baby in a beautiful grassy meadow. However, her journey to motherhood takes a chilling turn with Cara's character showing up as a nurse, who sees something alarming during an ultrasound.

  Editors' Pick

As for Siobhan, she continues to press Anna as she questions, "Do you want an Oscar? Do you want it as much as a baby?" Someone else also appears to be against the idea of having a baby at Anna's peak of career, saying, "I don't understand the urge to create an unnecessary child who feeds on your body."

Anna then starts to feel that "something is happening" to her as her dream turns to a nightmare. She can be seen screaming with a bloody dress in a grassy field she has been dreaming of. No one seems to believe her because her husband tells her to "stop being hysterical."

"American Horror Story: Delicate" is based on Danielle Valentine's "Delicate Condition". The book is described as "a gripping thriller about an actress who becomes convinced that a sinister figure is going to great lengths to make sure her pregnancy never happens."

In addition to Emma, Kim, Cara and Matt, the new season of "American Horror Story" stars Billie Lourd, Denis O'Hare, Leslie Grossman and Michaela Jae Rodriguez. The new season will be split into two parts, with the first part premiering on September 20 on FX and streaming on Hulu the next day. FX has yet to announce the premiere date for the second part.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Joe Jonas Is Doting Dad in First Outing With Daughters After Filing for Divorce From Sophie Turner

Ariana Grande Subtly Supports Alleged BF Ethan Slater After He Makes Instagram Return
Related Posts
Margot Robbie Nearly Starred on 'American Horror Story: Asylum'

Margot Robbie Nearly Starred on 'American Horror Story: Asylum'

Pregnant Emma Roberts and Kim Kardashian Haunted in New Teaser for 'American Horror Story: Delicate'

Pregnant Emma Roberts and Kim Kardashian Haunted in New Teaser for 'American Horror Story: Delicate'

Cara Delevingne Displays Creepy Smile in Dramatic 'American Horror Story: Delicate' Poster

Cara Delevingne Displays Creepy Smile in Dramatic 'American Horror Story: Delicate' Poster

Kim Kardashian Plays Scary Mother in First Teaser for 'American Horror Story: Delicate'

Kim Kardashian Plays Scary Mother in First Teaser for 'American Horror Story: Delicate'

Latest News
Jack Whitehall 'Excited' After Welcoming Baby No. 1 With Girlfriend Roxy Horner
  • Sep 07, 2023

Jack Whitehall 'Excited' After Welcoming Baby No. 1 With Girlfriend Roxy Horner

Ariana Grande Subtly Supports Alleged BF Ethan Slater After He Makes Instagram Return
  • Sep 07, 2023

Ariana Grande Subtly Supports Alleged BF Ethan Slater After He Makes Instagram Return

Kim Kardashian Puts Stress on Pregnant Emma Roberts in Official Trailer of 'AHS: Delicate'
  • Sep 07, 2023

Kim Kardashian Puts Stress on Pregnant Emma Roberts in Official Trailer of 'AHS: Delicate'

Joe Jonas Is Doting Dad in First Outing With Daughters After Filing for Divorce From Sophie Turner
  • Sep 07, 2023

Joe Jonas Is Doting Dad in First Outing With Daughters After Filing for Divorce From Sophie Turner

U2 Addresses Drummer Larry Mullen Jr's Absence on Las Vegas Residency Due to Injury
  • Sep 07, 2023

U2 Addresses Drummer Larry Mullen Jr's Absence on Las Vegas Residency Due to Injury

Kourtney Kardashian 'Forever Grateful' That Her Baby Is Safe After Having Urgent Fetal Surgery
  • Sep 07, 2023

Kourtney Kardashian 'Forever Grateful' That Her Baby Is Safe After Having Urgent Fetal Surgery

Most Read
'Big Brother 25' Contestant Jared Explains His R-Word 'Slip Up,' Fans Call for His Removal
TV

'Big Brother 25' Contestant Jared Explains His R-Word 'Slip Up,' Fans Call for His Removal

Whoopi Goldberg Battles Covid-19 for Third Time, Takes a Break From 'The View'

Whoopi Goldberg Battles Covid-19 for Third Time, Takes a Break From 'The View'

'AGT' Recap: 11 Acts Hope to Impress Judges in Qualifiers 3

'AGT' Recap: 11 Acts Hope to Impress Judges in Qualifiers 3

New 'Loki' Season 2 Trailer Gives Better Look at Thor Villain

New 'Loki' Season 2 Trailer Gives Better Look at Thor Villain

Kylie Jenner's Beau Timothee Chalamet's Future on 'The Kardashians' Is Revealed

Kylie Jenner's Beau Timothee Chalamet's Future on 'The Kardashians' Is Revealed

Olivia Rodrigo Weighs in on 'The Idol'

Olivia Rodrigo Weighs in on 'The Idol'

Robbie Williams Reflects on 'Detrimental' Side to His Fame in Docu-Series

Robbie Williams Reflects on 'Detrimental' Side to His Fame in Docu-Series

Aaron Paul Doesn't Get a Penny From 'Breaking Bad' Streams

Aaron Paul Doesn't Get a Penny From 'Breaking Bad' Streams

'The Crown' Hints at Show Finale

'The Crown' Hints at Show Finale