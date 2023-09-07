Kim Kardashian Puts Stress on Pregnant Emma Roberts in Official Trailer of 'AHS: Delicate'

TV

The new footage offers a better look at main characters in the 12th season of the hit FX anthology series, which stars Emma Roberts and franchise newcomers Kim and Cara Delevingne.

Sep 7, 2023

AceShowbiz - FX has finally unveiled the official trailer of long-awaited "American Horror Story: Delicate". Released on Wednesday, September 6, the new footage offers a better look at main characters in the 12th season of the hit FX anthology series, which stars Emma Roberts and franchise newcomers Kim Kardashian and Cara Delevingne.

The trailer opens with Kim's Siobhan Walsh guiding Emma's Anna Alcott, who dreams to become a star while she also longs to be a mother. "You're an A-list star now. Focus on the good," Siobhan advises her.

Elsewhere, Anna spots Cara's creepy character whom she thinks is stalking her. Her husband (Matt Czurchy), however, overlooks her concern as he says, "You're on a ton of meds. You got a lot on your mind." Siobhan, meanwhile, warns Anna, "You have a peculiar penchant for turning dreams into nightmares."

After she finds out that she's pregnant, Anna begins to dream of herself spending time with a baby in a beautiful grassy meadow. However, her journey to motherhood takes a chilling turn with Cara's character showing up as a nurse, who sees something alarming during an ultrasound.

As for Siobhan, she continues to press Anna as she questions, "Do you want an Oscar? Do you want it as much as a baby?" Someone else also appears to be against the idea of having a baby at Anna's peak of career, saying, "I don't understand the urge to create an unnecessary child who feeds on your body."

Anna then starts to feel that "something is happening" to her as her dream turns to a nightmare. She can be seen screaming with a bloody dress in a grassy field she has been dreaming of. No one seems to believe her because her husband tells her to "stop being hysterical."

"American Horror Story: Delicate" is based on Danielle Valentine's "Delicate Condition". The book is described as "a gripping thriller about an actress who becomes convinced that a sinister figure is going to great lengths to make sure her pregnancy never happens."

In addition to Emma, Kim, Cara and Matt, the new season of "American Horror Story" stars Billie Lourd, Denis O'Hare, Leslie Grossman and Michaela Jae Rodriguez. The new season will be split into two parts, with the first part premiering on September 20 on FX and streaming on Hulu the next day. FX has yet to announce the premiere date for the second part.

You can share this post!