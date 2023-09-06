 

Joe Jonas to Make Separation Legal From Sophie Turner by Filing For Divorce

The one-third of Jonas Brothers, who tied the knot with the 'Game of Thrones' alum in 2019, cites in his filing that their marriage is 'irretrievably broken.'

  Sep 6, 2023

AceShowbiz - Joe Jonas has taken a step to make his separation from Sophie Turner legal. Just days after their split reports made media headlines, the DNCE frontman finally filed for divorce from his wife of four years.

The 34-year-old musician submitted the paperwork in Miami, Florida, on Tuesday, September 5. According to TMZ, he has hired powerhouse celebrity attorney Tom Sasser, who handled Tiger Woods's divorce, for his case.

In his filing, Joe cited that his marriage to Sophie is "irretrievably broken. It's also unveiled that the one-third of Jonas Brothers and the "Game of Thrones" alum have a prenuptial agreement, which was established on April 27, 2019.

The "Cake By the Ocean" hitmaker also noted that their two children have been residing primarily with him, but he is seeking "shared parental responsibility" after the split. He additionally stated that both he and his now-estranged wife can pay to support their children and that they should both be required to do so.

Joe and Sophie were hit with divorce rumors after TMZ claimed earlier this month that they have been experiencing "serious problems" in their relationship. Joe is said to have been caring for their young kids "pretty much all of the time" over the past three months, according to one insider, even while touring the country with his brothers Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas.

On Monday, however, Joe appeared to shut down the split news by posting a photo of himself showing off his wedding ring. In the black-and-white photo shared on Instagram, he could be seen staring into the camera while the wedding band on his ring finger was prominently featured in the snap.

Joe and Sophie eloped after the 2019 Billboard Music Awards and had their eldest child, Willa, now two, in July 2020. On March 1, 2022, it was revealed that the then-couple was expecting another child, a baby girl, who arrived in July.

