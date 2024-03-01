Joe Jonas and Rumored GF Stormi Bree Tease Their Romantic Boat Ride in Sydney

Instagram Celebrity

The Jonas Brothers singer and the model, who first sparked romance rumors in early January, make use of their respective Instagram accounts to share videos from their boat ride date in Sydney.

AceShowbiz - Joe Jonas and his rumored girlfriend Stormi Bree are getting bolder when it comes to hinting at their relationship. The Jonas Brothers singer and the model made use of their respective Instagram accounts to share videos from their boat ride date in Sydney.

On Thursday, February 29, Joe took to Instagram Stories to share a clip, which was set to Hot Flash Heat Wave's "Trust", of a seaplane zooming through the blue water. In another post, the "Cake by the Ocean" hitmaker treated his followers to a selfie with brother Kevin Jonas as they were joined by three other men aboard their boat.

As for Stormi, the model posted videos showing the beautiful scene taken from a boat. The clip captured views of the Sydney Opera House and Sydney Harbour Bridge at dusk. The landmarks were also featured in Joe's videos.

Joe Jonas and Stormi Bree shared videos from their Sydney boat ride date.

The catwalk beauty also shared some snaps rocking a steamy bikini shot on the vessel. In one of the photos, Stormi was seen sipping a cocktail in the sun as the wind hit her beautiful face.

Joe and Stormi first sparked dating rumors in early January. Earlier this month, the rumored couple was pictured taking a stroll in New York City with another male friend. The DNCE frontman showcased a sweet gesture as he lent his Carhartt jacket to the catwalk beauty.

For the outing, Joe opted for a leather coat that he paired with a purple Lakers varsity jacket. As for Stormi, she wore his contrast-collared jacket over cargo pants and accessorized with a "Stone Cold Steve Austin" trucker hat.

Prior to that, the twosome took a New Year's trip to Cabo before they were seen heading to the airport to fly to Aspen together. At the time, fans also noticed that the former Miss Teen USA pageant winner and the "Waffle House" crooner shared items together with Stormi wearing his beanie while they enjoyed their snowy adventures.

