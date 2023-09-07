Chase Chrisley Won't Reconcile With Emmy Medders After Getting Engaged 'Too Soon'

Instagram Celebrity

More than one month after announcing his split from his former fiancee, the 'Chrisley Knows Best' alum claims that he is not getting back together with her because he has 'seen too much.'

Sep 7, 2023

AceShowbiz - Chase Chrisley has claimed that he will not reconcile with his former fiancee. More than one month after announcing his split from Emmy Medders, the former "Chrisley Knows Best" star opened up about the reason why his relationship with Emmy could not be saved.

The 27-year-old former reality TV star got candid about the truth behind his romantic relationship with Emmy in an interview with his sister on "Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley" podcast. About getting back together with Emmy, he claimed in the Tuesday, September 5 episode of the podcast, "Not a chance in hell. That would never happen."

On the reason why, Chase explained to Savannah, "Because I've seen too much. I've seen true colors." Still, he stated, "I don't want to come across like I'm s**ting on Emmy. I do wish her nothing but the best, but there was some s**tty s**t that went down."

"I made mistakes in our relationship, 100 percent," he confessed. The TV personality continued, "There was a lot of dirty s**t that went down that should have been handled differently. Just the lack of respect was not there."

During the chat, the son of Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley stressed, "Our entire relationship, it wasn't all bad times." He went on to explain, "I've got a lot of s**t I'm dealing with, she's got a lot of s**t she's dealing with. She just chose to leave me while I was dealing with my s**t, but we mutually agreed to part ways."

Chase further discussed his condition after the breakup. "It was rough there for a little while but I'm over it now," he assured his sister Savannah. "God hears conversations we don't hear and sees things we don't see. He moved her out of my life and I'm grateful for that because it clearly was not meant to be."

Elsewhere in the interview, Savannah recalled warning Chase that he was getting engaged to Emmy "too soon." She pointed out, "I told you so." She reiterated, "I told you, 'Don't get engaged, it's too soon. Don't do it.' And you did it."

Chase's claim came more than one month after he announced that he and Emmy called off their engagement. "Everybody has been asking a lot of questions regarding Emmy and myself. We both and agreed to parts ways and move on with our lives separately," he wrote via Instagram Story on July 25. "Thank you for respecting our privacy."

You can share this post!