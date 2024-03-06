 

Joe Jonas 'Open' to Introducing GF Stormi Bree to His Daughters

Joe Jonas 'Open' to Introducing GF Stormi Bree to His Daughters
Instagram
Celebrity

While they 'haven't used the love word yet,' the two reportedly have been 'seeing each other for a few months now and have been getting more serious over the past several weeks.'

  • Mar 6, 2024

AceShowbiz - Joe Jonas's relationship with Stormi Bree is seemingly getting serious. According to a new report, the Jonas Brothers member would be "open" to introducing his new girlfriend to his daughters if things "continue going well like they have been."

"Joe is still dating Stormi and things are going really well," a source told Us Weekly. "They haven't used the love word yet, but they've been seeing each other for a few months now and have been getting more serious over the past several weeks."

Noting that Stormi "makes Joe really happy," the source added that the DNCE frontman is "excited about where things are going." The insider went on to note, "He hasn't introduced his kids to Stormi yet, but if things continue going well like they have been, then he would definitely be open to them meeting sometime soon."

  Editors' Pick

Joe shares daughters Willa, 3, and Delphine, 19 months, with his estranged wife, Sophie Turner. The former couple called it quits last September.

Joe and Stormi's romance was first hinted at in January when Joe's sister-in-law, Priyanka Chopra, shared a since-deleted Instagram photo of them sharing champagne. They publicly confirmed their relationship with a passionate kiss during a lawn bowls game in Bondi Beach, Australia.

For the outing, Stormi sported a chic black dress that showcased her figure, while Joe opted for a colorful printed T-shirt and white shorts. The pair appeared smitten as they exchanged affectionate gestures and shared laughter.

Now that he's moved on, Joe reportedly has been fully supportive of Sophie's new relationship with Peregrine Pearson while exploring his own romantic options. Earlier this month, the British actress was seen cozying up to her aristocrat beau while wandering the streets of Paris during the city's Fashion Week.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good All Smiles When Making Red Carpet Debut Ahead of His Sentencing

Playboi Carti Labeled a 'Scam' by Adin Ross for Ghosting Him After Getting Paid for Full Interview
Related Posts
Joe Jonas Confirms Stormi Bree Romance With Passionate Kiss

Joe Jonas Confirms Stormi Bree Romance With Passionate Kiss

Joe Jonas and Rumored GF Stormi Bree Tease Their Romantic Boat Ride in Sydney

Joe Jonas and Rumored GF Stormi Bree Tease Their Romantic Boat Ride in Sydney

Joe Jonas and Stormi Bree Share Pics From Aspen Vacation After Dinner Date

Joe Jonas and Stormi Bree Share Pics From Aspen Vacation After Dinner Date

Joe Jonas and Stormi Bree Spotted on Dinner Date in Aspen After Departing Mexico Together

Joe Jonas and Stormi Bree Spotted on Dinner Date in Aspen After Departing Mexico Together

Latest News
Michael Strahan's Daughter Landed in ER After Chemotherapy Amid Brain Cancer Battle
  • Mar 06, 2024

Michael Strahan's Daughter Landed in ER After Chemotherapy Amid Brain Cancer Battle

'Ted Lasso' Star Brendan Hunt Introduces Newborn Son After Welcoming 2nd Child With Fiancee Shannon
  • Mar 06, 2024

'Ted Lasso' Star Brendan Hunt Introduces Newborn Son After Welcoming 2nd Child With Fiancee Shannon

Prince Harry Slammed by Kate Middleton's Uncle Following Her First Sighting Post-Surgery
  • Mar 06, 2024

Prince Harry Slammed by Kate Middleton's Uncle Following Her First Sighting Post-Surgery

Dakota Johnson Won't 'Do Anything' Like 'Madame Web' Again After Box Office Bomb
  • Mar 06, 2024

Dakota Johnson Won't 'Do Anything' Like 'Madame Web' Again After Box Office Bomb

Playboi Carti Labeled a 'Scam' by Adin Ross for Ghosting Him After Getting Paid for Full Interview
  • Mar 06, 2024

Playboi Carti Labeled a 'Scam' by Adin Ross for Ghosting Him After Getting Paid for Full Interview

'Wicked Tuna' Star Captain Charlie 'Griff' Griffin and His Dog Dead After His Boat Went Missing
  • Mar 06, 2024

'Wicked Tuna' Star Captain Charlie 'Griff' Griffin and His Dog Dead After His Boat Went Missing

Most Read
Heidi Klum Pairs Raunchy Outfit With Her Victoria's Secret Angel Wings in New Video
Celebrity
  • 2024-03-05 14:53:18

Heidi Klum Pairs Raunchy Outfit With Her Victoria's Secret Angel Wings in New Video

Usher Raises Eyebrows by Visiting Russell Simmons Amid Concerns About His Involvement With Diddy

Usher Raises Eyebrows by Visiting Russell Simmons Amid Concerns About His Involvement With Diddy

Sydney Sweeney Puts on Leggy Display in Mini Dress at 'SNL' After-Party

Sydney Sweeney Puts on Leggy Display in Mini Dress at 'SNL' After-Party

Megan Thee Stallion Strolls Around Japan in Abs-Baring Outfit

Megan Thee Stallion Strolls Around Japan in Abs-Baring Outfit

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Rocks Surprising Look After Dad Slams Her 'Trashy' Style

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Rocks Surprising Look After Dad Slams Her 'Trashy' Style

Julia Fox Opts for Risque Jumpsuit and Sparkling Face Paint at Mugler Show Amid Paris Fashion Week

Julia Fox Opts for Risque Jumpsuit and Sparkling Face Paint at Mugler Show Amid Paris Fashion Week

Barry Keoghan Cheers on Sabrina Carpenter at Taylor Swift's Concert in Singapore Amid Dating Rumors

Barry Keoghan Cheers on Sabrina Carpenter at Taylor Swift's Concert in Singapore Amid Dating Rumors

Miley Cyrus 'Confronts' Mom Tish About Drama With Sister Noah as She Was Previously Unaware of It

Miley Cyrus 'Confronts' Mom Tish About Drama With Sister Noah as She Was Previously Unaware of It

Serena Williams Defended by Fans After Mocked Over Unrecognizable Appearance

Serena Williams Defended by Fans After Mocked Over Unrecognizable Appearance