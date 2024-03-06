Joe Jonas 'Open' to Introducing GF Stormi Bree to His Daughters

Instagram Celebrity

While they 'haven't used the love word yet,' the two reportedly have been 'seeing each other for a few months now and have been getting more serious over the past several weeks.'

Mar 6, 2024

AceShowbiz - Joe Jonas's relationship with Stormi Bree is seemingly getting serious. According to a new report, the Jonas Brothers member would be "open" to introducing his new girlfriend to his daughters if things "continue going well like they have been."

"Joe is still dating Stormi and things are going really well," a source told Us Weekly. "They haven't used the love word yet, but they've been seeing each other for a few months now and have been getting more serious over the past several weeks."

Noting that Stormi "makes Joe really happy," the source added that the DNCE frontman is "excited about where things are going." The insider went on to note, "He hasn't introduced his kids to Stormi yet, but if things continue going well like they have been, then he would definitely be open to them meeting sometime soon."

Joe shares daughters Willa, 3, and Delphine, 19 months, with his estranged wife, Sophie Turner. The former couple called it quits last September.

Joe and Stormi's romance was first hinted at in January when Joe's sister-in-law, Priyanka Chopra, shared a since-deleted Instagram photo of them sharing champagne. They publicly confirmed their relationship with a passionate kiss during a lawn bowls game in Bondi Beach, Australia.

For the outing, Stormi sported a chic black dress that showcased her figure, while Joe opted for a colorful printed T-shirt and white shorts. The pair appeared smitten as they exchanged affectionate gestures and shared laughter.

Now that he's moved on, Joe reportedly has been fully supportive of Sophie's new relationship with Peregrine Pearson while exploring his own romantic options. Earlier this month, the British actress was seen cozying up to her aristocrat beau while wandering the streets of Paris during the city's Fashion Week.

You can share this post!