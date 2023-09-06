Joe Jonas Files for Divorce as 'Last Resort' After Trying to 'Salvage' Marriage to Sophie Turner

Cover Images/BauerGriffin Celebrity

The Jonas Brothers member is said to have 'exhausted all options' to save his marriage before filing for divorce from his actress wife as he had to take the 'best course of action' for his daughters.

AceShowbiz - Pulling the plug on his marriage is apparently the last thing Joe Jonas wanted to do. After filing for divorce from his wife Sophie Turner, it's revealed that he has "exhausted all options to salvage the marriage."

"Divorce was a last resort for Joe," a source allegedly close to the family told Page Six on Tuesday, September 5. "He never wanted to break up his family, but he had to take what he felt was the best course of action for his girls."

As to what led to the decision, the source explained, "An unhappy home isn't a home, and the truth is that he and Sophie were going through it this year. There's a lot of noise out there, but it wasn't a straw-that-broke-the-camel's-back situation like it's being reported."

The source claimed that the estranged couple had "many disagreements" over the years and "it just kept building, and Joe finally reached a point where he felt that he had exhausted all options to salvage the marriage."

TMZ reported earlier on Tuesday that Joe filed for divorce from Sophie after four years of marriage, stating that their marriage was "irretrievably broken." The one-third of Jonas Brothers noted that their two children have been residing primarily with him, but he is seeking "shared parental responsibility" after the split.

It's also unveiled that the "Cake By the Ocean" hitmaker and the "Game of Thrones" alum have a prenuptial agreement, which was established on April 27, 2019. He additionally stated that both he and his now-estranged wife can pay to support their children and that they should both be required to do so.

The site further claimed that Sophie's affinity for party may have factored in the divorce. "She likes to party; he likes to stay at home. They have very different lifestyles," a source with direct knowledge of the situation spilled to the outlet.

Joe and Sophie eloped after the 2019 Billboard Music Awards and had their eldest child, Willa, now two, in July 2020. On March 1, 2022, it was revealed that the couple was expecting another child, a baby girl, who arrived in July of the same year.

