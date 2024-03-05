Joe Jonas Confirms Stormi Bree Romance With Passionate Kiss

Instagram Celebrity

The middle member of the Jonas Brothers publicly locks lips with his new girlfriend to confirm their relationship, a couple of months after they were romantically linked.

Mar 5, 2024

AceShowbiz - Joe Jonas and his girlfriend Stormi Bree have publicly confirmed their relationship with a passionate kiss during a lawn bowls game in Bondi Beach, Australia. The pair, who have been rumored to be dating since earlier this year, locked lips in full view of onlookers as they enjoyed the afternoon with Joe's brothers, Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas.

Bree sported a chic black dress that showcased her figure, while Jonas opted for a colorful printed T-shirt and white shorts. The couple appeared smitten as they exchanged affectionate gestures and shared laughter.

This marks the second time Jonas and Bree have been spotted at the Bondi Bowling Club during Joe's Australian tour. Their previous outing included a boat ride along Sydney Harbour.

The couple's romance was first hinted at in January when Joe's sister-in-law, Priyanka Chopra, shared a since-deleted Instagram photo of them sharing champagne. Prior to meeting Bree, Jonas was married to Sophie Turner, with whom he shares two daughters. The pair split last September.

According to sources, Jonas has been fully supportive of Turner's new relationship while exploring his own romantic options. The singer has expressed his commitment to his daughters but is open to moving on.

Bree and Jonas have not yet publicly acknowledged their romance. However, their passionate kiss and affectionate displays in public speak volumes about their growing connection.

