Tom Brady Trolled Over Too Much Botox in New NFL Video

Sep 6, 2023

AceShowbiz - Tom Brady apparently left fans confused with his look in a new video. The former quarterback could be seen making an appearance in a new promo video for the NFL which was shared on the league's official Instagram account on Tuesday, September 5.

In the clip, Tom talked about whether he thinks the NFL is "scripted." He said, "Do I think the NFL is scripted? You think I really would've played along with a script that had me losing to Peyton [Manning]'s little brother, Eli [Manning], twice in the Super Bowl? No."

Several fans took to the comments section to weigh in on the sports, while some others were more interested in Tom's face. They accused the 46-year-old star of having too much Botox as he looked a little different than he did before he announced his retirement in February.

"Dude needs to chill on the plastic surgery," wrote one fan. "The plastic surgery is creepy," someone else added, echoing the sentiment.

"lay off the botox and hair transplants @tombrady ur starting to look like giselle (sic)," a third fan commented, referring to Brady's supermodel ex-wife, Gisele Bundchen. Another user compared Tom to the "handsome Squidward" meme, while a fifth fan jokingly called the former NFL star "Botox Brady."

In other news, Tom once again joked about returning to the NFL while making an appearance in a new video promoting the third season of Peyton Manning and Eli Manning's "ManningCast". In the hilarious clip, he teased second unretirement before the NFL season kicks off this week.

The video featured Peyton and Eli holding auditions for that third host slot on their popular series. Among the celebrities who made a cameo in the promo were DJ Khaled, Lil Wayne and star athletes like Mike Tyson and LSU's Olivia Dunne.

As the Mannings were struggling to find a new host for the show, Tom was later shown seated in the audition waiting room with an adorable golden retriever. "No, I didn't get the 'ManningCast' job," the retired NFL athlete said on a phone call. "I guess I'll just come back and play football again."

