Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Vows to 'Enter the Workforce' Amid Divorce

When taking the stand during the child support battle, Christine Baumgartner reveals her plans for the future amid her contentious divorce from the 'Yellowstone' actor.

Sep 6, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kevin Costner's estranged wife Christine Baumgartner could be seen going back to school following her split from the actor. The mother of three has revealed her plans to earn a college degree and "enter the workforce" amid her contentious divorce from "The Bodyguard" star.

Christine discussed her next steps when taking the stand for a child support hearing last Friday, September 1. "I will look into the steps I need to take and any schooling I need to do, and I will enter the workforce," she said about how she'll support herself in the future, according to PEOPLE.

Kevin, meanwhile, admitted his "world's been a little shook up" as a result of the split. He vowed, "I have to take care of obligations that are already in place, I have a lot of responsibilities I have to take care of."

The 68-year-old further shared how he plans to move forward. "I need to figure out how I’m going to spend more time with the children, walk them through this process," he said. "I am going to need to take some time for myself. ... I have a lot to contemplate - what I have to do versus what I want to do."

The hearing ultimately went in Kevin's favor as the Los Angeles judge overseeing the case ruled that the actor has to pay his estranged wife $63,209 per month in child support, which is less than half of what she was getting in temporary support.

The fashion designer initially had a temporary allowance of $129,000, but fought for a significant increase to $175,057/month, claiming that higher amount "will not be sufficient to replicate Kevin's lifestyle, but it will be sufficient to allow her to provide a lifestyle for the children which is relatively comparable."

On the same day of the hearing, Christine reportedly moved into an ultra-luxury rental home in Montecito, Santa Barbara. According to Daily Mail, the property, which costs $40,000 per month, features four bedrooms, giving enough space for her and her three children without having to share a bedroom.

The home boasts custom-designed interiors and a vast pool complete with a jacuzzi. It also comes decked out with luxury fittings, has a manicured garden and butts onto a wooded hiking trail.

Christine filed for divorce from Kevin in May after 18 years of marriage. They share three children together, sons Cayden, 16, and Hayes, 14, and daughter Grace, 13.

