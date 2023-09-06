 

YK Osiris Accuses His Barber of Clout Chasing for Claiming He Failed to Pay for $100 Haircut

YK Osiris Accuses His Barber of Clout Chasing for Claiming He Failed to Pay for $100 Haircut
Celebrity

The former artist of Def Jam Recordings shares his side of the story after his hairstylist, who goes by @thalegendofficial on Instagram, accuses him of not paying his $100 bills.

  • Sep 6, 2023

AceShowbiz - YK Osiris has set the record straight. After a barber called him out on social media for allegedly not paying for a $100 haircut, the "Worth It" rapper fired back by accusing the barber of clout chasing.

The 24-year-old shared his side of the story in a statement to XXL. "She got paid," he told the publication. "She just want clout. Give her a lil clout lol."

The hairstylist, who goes by @thalegendofficial on Instagram, brought up her accusation through a video. "I hate to have to come to the internet with this but I guess I got to," she said the clip. "Y'all know I cut my first celebrity client, YK Osiris, last week. I charged him $150 for the cut, the cut went up, he paid me $200. He tipped me $50. No complaints but he had hit me up to come line him up last Tuesday."

"I charge him $100 for the lineup. This n***a hit me with the, 'Alright, I'ma Cash App you.' " she further recalled. "Instantly I was like… I'm like 'I don't think he gonna do me like that.' It's just $100 dollars, it's not $100,000."

She also attached a screenshot of an alleged text exchange between her and Osiris, in which the emcee appeared to promise her that he'd send the money via Cash App. The barber, however, claimed they never received the money.

A number of Instagram users believed her story though. "So not cool for him to run off on you over $100. You will be rewarded bigger and better smh," one person opined, while another added, "I'm glad you put it out there, some wouldn't have the courage to stand on business bc it's a 'celebrity.' "

