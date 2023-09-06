Chrisean Rock Shares 1st Look at Newborn Son, Responds to Blueface's Excuse for Ignoring Her

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Baddies' star gushes over her 'healthy and so handsome' baby boy while sharing a picture of her one-day-old son, declaring that she is 'beyond grateful' although Blueface doesn't acknowledge their child.

AceShowbiz - Chrisean Rock continues to bask in the joy of motherhood after welcoming her first child. Two days after giving birth to her son Chrisean Malone Jr., the reality TV star took to social media to let out the first picture of the baby boy.

On Tuesday, September 5, the new mom made use of her Instagram page to share the photo which was apparently taken one day before. The little bundle of joy was sleeping soundly while being wrapped in a light blue blanket and wearing a knot hat in matching color.

"1day old...," Chrisean captioned the snap. She went on gushing over her son as writing, "Heavensent you healthy and so handsome beyond grateful. My baby boy so blessed. thank you Jesus..."

Seemingly eager to get her pre-baby body back, Chrisean has hit the gym, just two days after giving birth. She also posted a video of her showing off her post-partum body while sharing her plans to start professional boxing soon and go to the studio. She claimed that she heals "pretty fast" and doesn't experience post-partum depression. "Life is great," she declared.

Over on Twitter, Chrisean took the time to respond to Blueface's latest comments about their relationship. "Stop the bitter s**t we kno you dropping another song soon I get it ... let me heal fr stop trynna make something about another woman knowing u will Leave her anyday for me. Yo son will be waiting for his Dadddy to grow tf up ... s**t hurting you but u can be a man about s**t," she penned.

Urging Blueface to just "heal," she added, "Time will heal everything but this is my last tweet /post /comment mentioning you ever again. Just heal n let the blessings just invade everything n everyone. Me and chriseanjr will always love you unconditionally."

Blueface earlier explained why he chose Jaidyn Alexis over Chrisean. "I ain't even gone cap Jaidyn p***y wetter I ain't never stopped f**king her sense my sophomore year in high school," he said of what drew him back to his first baby mama.

He divulged, "Jaidyn left me when rock got Johnathans p***y tatted that's the only reason for all of this...I was being a narcissistic thinking a female that left me must be dumb but I was the dumb one fr cuz instead of chasing after her I took someone else in thinking she could fill them shoes."

"I'm just tryna make it right at this point cuz there is a baby involved an it's deeper then rap an went further then it should have but y'all won't let me smh Jaidyn don't like the conversation if it's not about me an her," so the rapper claimed.

Further defending himself for dumping Chrisean, he admitted, "Imagine you being loyal to a N***a for 10 years n he get distracted by somebody portraying to be as loyal for clout in the end she get a kid outta of it an now the conversation never ends I was wrong an I'm tryna make it right I've had one BM till now for a reason."

In other news, Blueface's mom Karlissa Saffold made a shocking claim that her son and his new baby mama Chrisean are actually related. She claimed that the former pair could possibly be cousins. She noted that the surname of Chrisean's mother is Dorsey and said there are Dorseys in her own family as well.

Chrisean welcomed her first child on Sunday, September 3 and live streamed the whole process. She named the baby after herself.

