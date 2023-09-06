 

Sharon Osbourne Defends Herself for Using Ozempic to Lose Weight

Sharon Osbourne Defends Herself for Using Ozempic to Lose Weight
Cover Images/Faye's Vision
Celebrity

The Osbourne matriarch insists using the controversial injections to shed weight is not 'cheating,' claiming it is no 'biggie' as long as people are honest about it.

  • Sep 6, 2023

AceShowbiz - Sharon Osbourne has claimed using Ozempic to lose weight isn't "cheating." The 70-year-old star recently divulged she had used the controversial injections to help lose 30lbs over a four-month period and she's urged people to "lighten up" about the use of the drug, which is targeted to type 2 diabetes sufferers to lower blood sugar and reduce the risk of heart attacks and strokes.

"People think that it's a way of cheating, because you didn't work out for three hours a day, or you don't have some brilliant new trainer so you're cheating. It's not cheating. It's just something that you choose to lose weight. So, what is the biggie? I don't get it," she told DailyMail.com.

But the former "The X Factor" star urged people to be honest if they are having the injections. She said, "It's like people who have a procedure done cosmetically and then they say, 'No, it's a new cream,' or, 'I sleep with a silk pillow now'. Just own it. It's your path in life, if you want to do it, do it. Good luck to you. If it makes you happy, great."

  Editors' Pick

Sharon admitted she was very nauseous when she first started the treatment. She said, "I kept feeling like I wanted to throw up by for three weeks and then boom, it just changed." And the outspoken TV personality warned the drug isn't "for teenagers at all" and would be "dangerous in the hands of kids." She added, "You really have to be an adult to do it to understand what you're doing to yourself."

In May, she said she suffered numerous side effects after using a weight loss drug, but didn't specify what it was at the time. Sharon revealed on "The Talk", "I was very sick for a couple of months. The first couple of months, I just felt nauseous."

"Every day I felt nauseous, my stomach was upset, whatever. I took it for four months, I lost 30 pounds. I've just shoved two chips in my mouth, while we had the break, and I eat normally now, and I haven't put on a pound. Nothing."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Joe Jonas to Make Separation Legal From Sophie Turner by Filing For Divorce

Dionne Warwick Reacts to Kennedy Honor 2023
Related Posts
Sharon Osbourne Reacts to Son Comparing Her to Car Due to Her Plastic Surgery Needs

Sharon Osbourne Reacts to Son Comparing Her to Car Due to Her Plastic Surgery Needs

Sharon Osbourne Details Disturbing Side Effects of Ozempic for Weight Loss

Sharon Osbourne Details Disturbing Side Effects of Ozempic for Weight Loss

Sharon Osbourne 'Very Sick' After Taking Weight Loss Injection, Unhappy by New Look After Facelift

Sharon Osbourne 'Very Sick' After Taking Weight Loss Injection, Unhappy by New Look After Facelift

Sharon Osbourne Heaps Praise on King Charles and Camilla Ahead of Coronation

Sharon Osbourne Heaps Praise on King Charles and Camilla Ahead of Coronation

Latest News
YK Osiris Accuses His Barber of Clout Chasing for Claiming He Failed to Pay for $100 Haircut
  • Sep 06, 2023

YK Osiris Accuses His Barber of Clout Chasing for Claiming He Failed to Pay for $100 Haircut

'The Crown' Hints at Show Finale
  • Sep 06, 2023

'The Crown' Hints at Show Finale

Suki Waterhouse Uses 'Loud' Personality to Fend Off Pressure to Lose Weight as Model
  • Sep 06, 2023

Suki Waterhouse Uses 'Loud' Personality to Fend Off Pressure to Lose Weight as Model

Seal Treats Fans to Rare Pic With Daughter Leni Klum During NYC Outing
  • Sep 06, 2023

Seal Treats Fans to Rare Pic With Daughter Leni Klum During NYC Outing

Dionne Warwick Reacts to Kennedy Honor 2023
  • Sep 06, 2023

Dionne Warwick Reacts to Kennedy Honor 2023

Sharon Osbourne Defends Herself for Using Ozempic to Lose Weight
  • Sep 06, 2023

Sharon Osbourne Defends Herself for Using Ozempic to Lose Weight

Most Read
Britney Spears Ditches Her Top on a Horse Ride
Celebrity

Britney Spears Ditches Her Top on a Horse Ride

Chrisean Rock Reveals Name of Her Baby Boy With Blueface After Giving Birth on Live Stream

Chrisean Rock Reveals Name of Her Baby Boy With Blueface After Giving Birth on Live Stream

Zendaya Treats Fans to New Sultry Pictures After Her 27th Birthday

Zendaya Treats Fans to New Sultry Pictures After Her 27th Birthday

'My Fault' Actor Gabriel Guevara Arrested at Venice Film Festival Over Sexual Assault

'My Fault' Actor Gabriel Guevara Arrested at Venice Film Festival Over Sexual Assault

Oprah Winfrey Accused of Hiring Firefighters to Protect Her Property Amid Maui Wildfire

Oprah Winfrey Accused of Hiring Firefighters to Protect Her Property Amid Maui Wildfire

Kanye West and Wife Bianca Censori Banned From Boarding Venice Boat Over Alleged Lewd Act

Kanye West and Wife Bianca Censori Banned From Boarding Venice Boat Over Alleged Lewd Act

Rita Ora Flaunts Jaw-Dropping Figure at AmFAR Gala in Venice

Rita Ora Flaunts Jaw-Dropping Figure at AmFAR Gala in Venice

Kanye West Spotted in Ireland After Being Banned From Venice Boat Ride With Wife

Kanye West Spotted in Ireland After Being Banned From Venice Boat Ride With Wife

Priscilla Presley Denies Sleeping With Elvis Presley When She's 14

Priscilla Presley Denies Sleeping With Elvis Presley When She's 14