 

Halle Bailey Hails Boyfriend DDG Her 'First Deep, Deep Real Love'

Cover Images/BauerGriffin
Paying no attention to rumors, the 'Little Mermaid' beauty insists her relationship with Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr. is more than just a 'puppy love experience.'

  Sep 6, 2023

AceShowbiz - Halle Bailey's boyfriend, Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr., is dubbed her first "deep, deep real love." The 23-year-old singer-and-actress has been romancing the musician, who is also known as DDG, for over a year, and though she doesn't like to "talk about [her] personal stuff," she admitted their romance is more than just a "puppy love experience."

"All musical inspiration really just comes from life experiences. Love has been a really big one for me too, because that's something I'm experiencing for the first time, and it's, like, 'whoa' in your brain. It's just fireworks, a spark for creativity. You know, you have puppy love experiences, you think that's love. But this is my first deep, deep, real love," she told America's Cosmopolitan magazine.

"The Little Mermaid" actress pays no attention to online speculation about her life, but she's happy to draw on her own experiences for creative inspiration. She said, "I just live my life the way I want to live it and turn off my phone if I don't like what people are saying online."

"But I also do think what I'm going through as a young woman right now, it's really good fuel for me creatively. So I focus on putting whatever life experience I'm going through in the art that I'm creating."

Halle shot to fame alongside her sister Chloe Bailey when their YouTube channel attracted the attention of Ellen DeGeneres back in 2012, and the "Angel" singer can understand why people feel "protective" of her because they feel they have known her for so long.

She said, "There will always be a conversation because I started so young. There's a sort of protectiveness or ownership that people feel they have over your story because they've known you for so long."

"Part of me thinks that's a beautiful thing, to know that you have that support from people and they just want to see good things happen to you. But it's also really easy for us to comment on what other people are doing... to say a lot of stuff. I think the transition will continue to happen naturally. It's on people to figure it out, not necessarily on me."

Halle Bailey Backs Up Sister Chloe as She Appears to Hit Back at Funky Dineva's Diss

Halle Bailey Yelling and Swearing in DDG's New YouTube Vlog Leaves Fans in Shock

Halle Bailey Draws Mixed Reactions From Fans After She's Spotted Kissing DDG in New Video

Halle Bailey Considers DDG Her 'Prince Charming' Despite Cheating Rumor

