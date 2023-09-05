Joe Jonas Posts New Picture Showing His Wedding Ring Amid Sophie Turner Split Rumors

Cover Images/BauerGriffin Celebrity

Seemingly squashing speculation that he and his actress wife are headed for divorce, the 'Camp Rock' star shares on Instagram a new photo of himself that prominently features his wedding band.

Sep 5, 2023

AceShowbiz - Joe Jonas is letting the picture do the talking. Amid rumors that he and Sophie Turner split, the singer/actor has posted a new photo showing his wedding ring, seemingly to shut down the news once and for all.

On Monday, September 4, the 34-year-old made use of his Instagram account to let out the black-and-white image of himself. He stared into the camera while his wedding band on his ring finger was prominently featured in the snap.

The Jonas Brothers vocalist also sported a white print T-shirt with dark pants, while holding a mug in his two hands. He accessorized with a necklace and sported another ring on his other ring finger. He left the photo captionless, but his fans appeared to get the message he wanted to relay with the post.

In the comments section, one of his followers wrote, "Y'all really made this man post a singular picture of himself wearing his ring because of rumors going around the internet lmao." Another exclaimed, "Show them the ringgg."

"Divorce rumors silenced with one photo," a third remarked, while another spoke for the singer/actor as claiming, "he really said: here's the ring. now shut up." A fifth user similarly added, "Joe out here squashing all the rumours."

Joe was also spotted wearing his wedding ring during the JoBros concert in Texas over the weekend. In a picture taken by fan, who goes by @lonelykevinstan on X a.k.a. Twitter, he was seen rocking out on stage during the Moody Center in Austin with the gold band noticeable on his ring finger while holding the microphone.

The wedding ring is back on after Joe went ringless for the past few weeks. He was not wearing the ring during recent JoBros tour stops in Dalls and St. Paul, Minn.

However, it wasn't until TMZ made the claims of Joe and Sophie's alleged split that people noticed he ditched the ring. The site claimed that the rumored estranged couple, who shares two children together, has been experiencing "serious problems" in their relationship after four years of marriage.

