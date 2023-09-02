Rumer Willis Shares Breastfeeding Picture Despite Mom-Shaming Comments

Instagram Celebrity

A few days after being mom-shamed by social media users for uploading her breastfeeding snaps online, the actress of 'The House Bunny' does it again with a new photo.

Sep 2, 2023

AceShowbiz - Rumer Willis appeared to have moved on from mom-shaming comments. After being bombarded with backlash for sharing photos of her while breastfeeding her baby, the actress of "The House Bunny" didn't hold herself back from doing it again with a new picture.

On Thursday, August 31, the 35-year-old star uploaded a photo of her and her newborn daughter Louetta on Instagram Story. In the snap, she could be seen breastfeeding her little one while the mother and daughter duo were soaking up the sun on a beach.

The eldest daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore was holding her baby with one of her hands and took a selfie with her other hand. In the photo, she looked stunning in a purple-and-pink bra top and several layers of necklaces. For the hair, she kept her long light blonde hair tied. Over the snap, she simply noted, "Life is good."

Rumer's never-before-seen breastfeeding photo was released a few days after she was mom-shamed by a number of social media users. On August 18, she unleashed a snap of her while breastfeeding her baby via Instagram. Instead of praises, she was criticized by a number of online critics.

One in particular called the "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" actress a "narcissist," "attention" and "affirmation" seeker as well as a person who has "low self esteem." The hater also appeared to accuse the actress of not being "truly happy and content."

Later on that day, Rumer responded to the comment. "I really couldn't care less what your opinion is about what you think I'm doing or why cause I know my heart and intentions," she penned in the comments section of her post. "But I truly pity you cause it says so much about you and how you value and love yourself and how you value other women that this is the way you took this post."

"Becoming a mother is a privilege. One I definitely don't take for granted. So I will celebrate every sec of this journey because this is my first time doing all of this," she further reasoned. "And I honor and have the deepest reverence for all of the women who have walked this path before me. I'm sharing because things like breastfeeding need to be honored instead of shamed. I feel so sorry for you. I am the happiest I have ever been in my life."

