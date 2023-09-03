 

Lyrica Anderson Appears to Defend Erica Mena for Calling Spice 'Blue Monkey' During Altercation

While the singer sides with Erica following her altercation with Spice, producer Van Lathan takes issue with the 'Love and Hip-Hop: Atlanta' star's statement, calling her 'a vile, racist woman.'

AceShowbiz - Lyrica Anderson has weighed in on the drama between Erica Mena and Spice. When offering her two cents, the "Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood" star appeared to defend Erica for calling the latter "blue monkey."

Taking to Instagram Story, the singer shared a video of her walking in the parking lot while saying to the camera, "It's like rules to arguing now." She added, Are you really thinking about how to argue with somebody when you're mad mad?"

Erica and Spice got into a heated argument while they were at a restaurant with Shekinah in a recent episode of "Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta". At the table, Spice confronted Erica about being upset at her ex-husband Safaree Samuels, who cried for Spice when she was in the hospital instead of his divorce from Erica.

"Why did you feel the need to compare us," Spice asked. In response, Erica said, "I was his wife and he felt nothing." Spice then hit back, "That don't have nothing to do with me... Your problem Erica is you feel like you're the first woman to be divorced... you're the first woman that's left with two children to fend for. I've been doing it for 14 years welcome to the club."

Erica then noted that she has been a single parent for 16 years, but Spice upped the ante by saying, "With your son that don't like you. My son loves me." Erica was furious to hear Spice's words, prompting her to get up and flip the table.

While Lyrica sided with Erica following the altercation, producer Van Lathan begged to differ. "Erica Mena called Spice a 'monkey,' ... That is an anti-Black slur, meant to dehumanize Black women, Black people. Until further notice, Erica Mena is a vile, racist woman," he argued.

