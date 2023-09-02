 

Ariana Grande and Alleged Beau Ethan Slater Trying to Keep Their Romance 'in Private'

Ariana Grande and Alleged Beau Ethan Slater Trying to Keep Their Romance 'in Private'
Cover Images/Sara De Boer/Adam Nemser
Celebrity

Multiple sources claim that the new couple, who met on the set of the upcoming movie 'Wicked', is doing their best to navigate their relationship out of the public eye.

  • Sep 2, 2023

AceShowbiz - Ariana Grande and her rumored new boyfriend Ethan Slater are hoping to keep it low-key amid their alleged affair. Multiple sources claim that the new couple is doing their best to navigate their relationship out of the public eye.

"While this entire situation has been blown out of proportion, it's much different than what has been portrayed in public," a friend of the couple told PEOPLE in a report published on Friday, September 1. "They are just trying to navigate their new relationship in private."

A close family friend, meanwhile, shared that "people have tried to question the timeline." They allegedly want to know if the "Thank U, Next" singer and the Tony nominee, who worked together for the upcoming movie "Wicked", were dating before or after their split from their respective partners.

  Editors' Pick

Defending the new couple, the close family friend noted, "The truth is, Ariana and Ethan didn't begin seeing each other until after both parties were separated, respectfully." Prior to romancing each other, Ariana was married to Dalton Gomez, while Ethan was with estranged wife Lilly Jay.

An additional source close to the situation claimed, "They are doing their best to balance the fact that they are in the public eye with the desire to be respectful to all parties involved." Another pal revealed that Ethan is now focusing on his infant son, saying, "Ethan's priority will always be to co-parent his son."

Ariana shocked fans after it was reported in January that she and Dalton went separate ways after their wedding in May 2021. A source claimed that the decision to split was amicable. The former couple's marriage crumbled as they couldn't handle a long distance relationship after Ariana went to London to film "Wicked". "Ari has nothing but kind words to say about Dalton. During their marriage, he was her No. 1 fan," the source added.

In Jon M. Chu's upcoming movie adaptation of the hit Broadway musical, the "Positions" singer plays Glinda. As for Ethan, he portrays Boq. The plan is to have the flick released in November 2024, though things remain unclear amid the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Rumer Willis Shares Breastfeeding Picture Despite Mom-Shaming Comments

Shaquille O'Neal Loses Weight After Not Being Able to 'Walk Up The Stairs'
Related Posts
Scooter Braun's Team Accused of 'Spinning' Story of Ariana Grande's Exit

Scooter Braun's Team Accused of 'Spinning' Story of Ariana Grande's Exit

Ariana Grande Unfollows Scooter Braun as Jack Antonoff Mocks Him Over Artist Exodus

Ariana Grande Unfollows Scooter Braun as Jack Antonoff Mocks Him Over Artist Exodus

Ariana Grande's Ex Dalton Gomez Looks Glum in First Sighting Since Their Split Rumors

Ariana Grande's Ex Dalton Gomez Looks Glum in First Sighting Since Their Split Rumors

Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato Part Ways With Scooter Braun Amid Justin Bieber's Exit Rumors

Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato Part Ways With Scooter Braun Amid Justin Bieber's Exit Rumors

Latest News
Jimmy Buffett Died at 76, Three Months After Hospitalization
  • Sep 02, 2023

Jimmy Buffett Died at 76, Three Months After Hospitalization

Shaquille O'Neal Loses Weight After Not Being Able to 'Walk Up The Stairs'
  • Sep 02, 2023

Shaquille O'Neal Loses Weight After Not Being Able to 'Walk Up The Stairs'

Perrie Edwards Psyched About Regaining Control of Her Life Amid Little Mix Hiatus
  • Sep 02, 2023

Perrie Edwards Psyched About Regaining Control of Her Life Amid Little Mix Hiatus

Ariana Grande and Alleged Beau Ethan Slater Trying to Keep Their Romance 'in Private'
  • Sep 02, 2023

Ariana Grande and Alleged Beau Ethan Slater Trying to Keep Their Romance 'in Private'

Akon No Longer Chasing Hits, Opting for Exploring His African Roots With His New Music
  • Sep 02, 2023

Akon No Longer Chasing Hits, Opting for Exploring His African Roots With His New Music

Shenae Grimes Slams Critics for Saying She 'Aged Terribly'
  • Sep 02, 2023

Shenae Grimes Slams Critics for Saying She 'Aged Terribly'

Most Read
Garth Brooks Explains Why His Marriage to Trisha Yearwood Is 'a Blessing and a Curse'
Celebrity

Garth Brooks Explains Why His Marriage to Trisha Yearwood Is 'a Blessing and a Curse'

Britney Spears Shows Off Latest Vacation While Sam Asghari Unfollows Her on Instagram

Britney Spears Shows Off Latest Vacation While Sam Asghari Unfollows Her on Instagram

Ashlee Simpson and Husband Evan Ross Gush Over Each Other on His 35th Birthday

Ashlee Simpson and Husband Evan Ross Gush Over Each Other on His 35th Birthday

Jenna Jameson Hails Wife for Being Able to 'Handle' Her

Jenna Jameson Hails Wife for Being Able to 'Handle' Her

Trace Cyrus and Farrah Abraham Going Back-and-Forth Over His OnlyFans Rant

Trace Cyrus and Farrah Abraham Going Back-and-Forth Over His OnlyFans Rant

Charlize Theron Still Embarrassed by Her Over-Plucked Eyebrows

Charlize Theron Still Embarrassed by Her Over-Plucked Eyebrows

Kevin Costner's Ex Christine Chokes Up During Divorce Hearing

Kevin Costner's Ex Christine Chokes Up During Divorce Hearing

Tom Sandoval Enjoys Late-Night Hangout With Tii at His Shared Home With Ariana Madix

Tom Sandoval Enjoys Late-Night Hangout With Tii at His Shared Home With Ariana Madix

Boosie Badazz Admits He Failed to Instill Fear in His Daughter Amid Social Media Feud

Boosie Badazz Admits He Failed to Instill Fear in His Daughter Amid Social Media Feud