Penn Badgley Drives Fans Wild After Reuniting With 'Gossip Girl' Sister Taylor Momsen

Instagram Celebrity

Many social media users expressed their excitement after seeing Penn and Taylor, who portray siblings Dan and Jenny Humphrey on The CW's show, posing for photos together.

Sep 3, 2023

AceShowbiz - Penn Badgley's reunion with his "Gossip Girl" sister Taylor Momsen has left fans in a shambles. Many social media users expressed their excitement after seeing the Dan and Jenny Humphrey depicters posing for photos together.

On Friday, September 1, Penn's "Podcrushed" podcast shared two pictures of him and his on-screen sibling on Instagram. The first snap showed the actor jokingly knocking on Taylor's head as she smiled from ear to ear.

In the second image, meanwhile, Penn and Taylor could be seen staring at the camera with Penn having black eyes. "A reunion worth waiting for…," so read the caption. "But don't ask us what's going on in the second photo, we don't know either."

The post has since been flooded with gushing comments from fans. "This picture makes me nostalgic for something that was never mine," one user wrote, while another exclaimed, "SCREAMING, CRYING, THROWING UP!! I've been dying for this since podcrushed came out!! And now it's happening. Yes yes yes!!! Can't wait."

A third raved, "Omg this episode is gonna be epic. Lonely boy and little J." Someone else then chimed in, "Awww, the Humphrey siblings are back together."

Taylor reposted the snaps on her Instagram page, which later caught Paris Hilton's attention. The hotel heiress reacted to the shots by sending out a heart-eyed emoji in the comment section.

Taylor left "Gossip Girl" in the third season, but she returned for the season 4 episode "Easy J" and for a brief cameo in the 2012 series finale. In 2010, Penn defended The Pretty Reckless frontwoman against rumors about her offscreen behavior.

"It just so happens that she's in the eye of the press, and I think that's unfortunate because everyone should be allowed to make their mistakes," he said at the time. "I think it's like, she's 17. Give her time. She's a really sweet girl, very smart, very talented. She's just growing up."

You can share this post!