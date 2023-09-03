Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's Copyright Lawsuit Over 'WAP' and 'Thot S**t' Tossed by Judge

Instagram Music

Denise Jones, a rapper who performs under the name Necey X, filed a lawsuit against Cardi and Megan last year and claimed the two rap stars chose to 'copy and paste' her 'Grab Em by the P***y' lyrics into their songs.

AceShowbiz - Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion have scored a major legal victory. The two female rappers were previously hit with a copyright lawsuit for allegedly stealing the lyrics for "WAP" and "Thot S**t", but a judge dismissed the case on August 29.

Filing the lawsuit last year was Denise Jones, a rapper who performs under the name Necey X. Denise claimed the two rap stars chose to "copy and paste" her "Grab Em by the P***y" lyrics into their songs.

U.S. District Judge Andrew L. Carter, however, ruled that Cardi and Megan's own words were not "substantially similar" to those in Denise' song. "The lyrics over which plaintiff asserts copyright protection are no more than common phrases, employed frequently in popular culture and other Hip-Hop songs," said the judge.

"The concept of using 'p***y so wet' as a rhetorical device in a song is neither original nor unique to plaintiff," the judge added. "Likewise, defendants have provided examples of at least three songs pre-dating ['Grab Em'] which use some variation of the phrase 'n***s wild'n.' "

"Defendants' lyric, 'why you in the club with n***as wild'n,' poses a question to the rapper (or to the audience), while plaintiff's lyric refers to the rapper's effect on a single individual," the judge further elaborated. "Thus, the phrase is used in different ways and has different meanings such that an ordinary listener would not identify defendants' lyric as being appropriated from plaintiff's song."

Denise also accused Cardi and Megan of stalking and harassing them, but the judge shut down the allegations as well. "Plaintiff makes generalized allegations about fearing for her safety from alleged stalking and harassment by the 'cartel' that she equates to the music industry at large," the judge wrote. "but plaintiff neither identifies any negligent conduct on the part of defendants or any special duty to avoid causing emotional distress."

