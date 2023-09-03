DJ Envy Calls 50 Cent the 'Nicest and Most Caring' Person Despite Mic-Throwing Accident

Facebook/Instagram Celebrity

When offering his two cents on the incident that took place on Wednesday, August 30, the 'Breakfast Club' co-host says he believes that Fif 'is very remorseful' for accidentally hitting a fan.

AceShowbiz - DJ Envy has weighed in on 50 Cent's mic-throwing accident. Though he acknowledged that Fif could be a "big bully" on social media, the DJ insisted that the rapper is actually the "nicest and most caring" person.

"The Breakfast Club" co-host addressed the matter when speaking with TMZ on Friday, September 1. "I haven't spoken to him," he told the outlet. "But, yeah, it's a terrible situation. There's no way in hell. I mean, 50. You know, everybody sees Fif as this big bully online, but he's like, the nicest and most caring person," he said.

"I know it was probably an accident. I know it was an accident. So, I mean, things happen," DJ Envy added. "50 wasn't aiming for her. And, we've seen 50 throw that first pitch at that Major League Baseball game. And we know how crazy he throws. So I know 50 is very remorseful."

When performing at his "Final Lap" tour stop in Los Angeles on Wednesday night, August 30, Fif threw his microphone and hit a fan, who turned out to be Power 106 radio host Bryhana Monegain, in her forehead. Fif appeared to hurl the mic upon learning that it was not working.

Following the incident, Fif reportedly became a suspect in a criminal felony battery report after victim Bryhana filed a police report on Wednesday night. Sources from Law enforcement, via TMZ, stated that they believe the rapper hurled the mic to the direction of a production area and it hit the victim. Meanwhile, the victim claimed that Fif knew she was there as he looked directly at her beforehand. She reportedly went to a hospital with an open cut on her forehead.

In the wake of the incident, 50 Cent's lawyer Scott Leemon has issued a statement. Speaking to TMZ on Thursday, Scott clarified, "Let's be very clear, as I told LAPD this afternoon, my client [50 Cent] would never intentionally strike anyone with a microphone. Anyone saying something different doesn't have all the facts and is misinformed."

