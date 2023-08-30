Hailey Bieber's Brand Rhode Trolled for Embarrassing Error on Instagram Post

Cover Images/BauerGriffin Celebrity

The model wife of Justin Bieber is currently promoting her brand Rhode's limited-edition new lip treatment flavor, which was inspired by Krispy Kreme's strawberry glaze donut.

AceShowbiz - Hailey Bieber (Hailey Baldwin) is working hard to promote her brand Rhode's new strawberry glaze variety of her Peptide Lip Treatment. It, however, was tainted by a major mishap made by one of her staff members.

In one Instagram post on Rhode's official page, the model could be seen posing pinup-style in a sexy high-waisted bikini while leaning against a vintage Corvette convertible. The caption, meanwhile, read, "(strawberry emoji) season. new treats are on the way (car emoji)."

The post garnered fans' attention with an eager customer asking about the availability of the new line in Alaska. "Does Rhode ship to Alaska?" the fan inquired in a comment, to which the skincare company replied, "Our team is working hard to have rhode available in additional countries soon! stay tuned for more updates to come."

It didn't take long before fans caught wind of the serious snafu. "@rhode Alaska is in the USA," one person reacted. Someone else wrote, "@rhode hahahaha this is hilarious, Alaska is USA lol definitely ignorance is bliss."

Recently, Hailey celebrated the launch of the limited-edition new lip treatment flavor, which was inspired by Krispy Kreme's strawberry glaze donut. Fittingly, the wife of Justin Bieber held the launching event in a New York City Krispy Kreme shop on Monday, August 28.

For the event, she rocked a red strapless mini dress from Ermanno Scervino. She completed her look with Maison Ernest heels and a Ferragamo bag. She was accompanied by her singer husband, who drew criticism for his decision to dress down in a matching gray jacket with shorts that he paired with yellow Crocs.

Slamming Justin, one Instagram user wrote, "tbh he could've at least dressed nicely for her." Echoing the sentiment, another commenter penned, "JB that's a crime !!! why is he doing that to her ???" Meanwhile, a third user simply dubbed the "Sorry" singer "so embarrassing."

Despite his lackluster style, the pop star still showed love to his wife in an Instagram post. Alongside some pictures from the launching event, Justin wrote, "baby girl with the @rhode @krispykreme STRAWBERRY GLAZEEE." His post included some pictures of the couple together, the new product of Rhode as well as some strawberry glaze donuts.

