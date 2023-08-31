YG Makes Racy Request to Fan at Drake's Concert in Viral Video

Instagram Celebrity

The 33-year-old 'Why You Always Hatin'?' rapper is caught asking a fan to flash him in a viral video taken at the Canadian star's show, prompting hilarious comments from Internet users.

AceShowbiz - YG stole the show at Drake's latest concert during his "It's All a Blur" tour. The "West Coast Weekend" rapper was caught asking a fan to flash him in a viral video, prompting hilarious comments from Internet users.

In the said clip, YG could be seen making a gesture to an off-camera fan to expose their chest for him. The fan didn't seem to comply as the rapper kept up the requests before moving on to something else.

Fans quickly trolled YG in the comments section. "type s**t," the top comment on the post read. Another fan added, "Yg punched one of my friends in the face at one of his shows once cuz he was trollin." One other wrote, "Na this funny a** what is he doing hahahah."

That aside, YG recently made headlines for his romance with Saweetie. After being involved in dating rumors for months, the couple finally made their relationship Instagram official on August 23.

The "Why You Always Hatin'?" emcee took to his Instagram Story to share a picture of him and his girlfriend together for the first time. The pair got cozy while sitting in the backseat of a car. The "Icy Girl" hitmaker wrapped her hands around her beau's neck and face while putting their heads close to each other's.

Saweetie and YG were first romantically linked to each other after they were caught getting cozy at Rolling Loud California in March. Fueling the dating speculation, they were spotted dining at the same restaurant in California back in April.

Later in May, they were caught packing on the PDA during their romantic getaway in Mexico. YG also Saweetie helped celebrate her 30th birthday at Poppy in West Hollywood in May, the same month they were snapped walking hand-in-hand when stepping out for a dinner date at Craig's in Los Angeles.

