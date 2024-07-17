Jessie James Flaunts Postpartum Figure in New Photos Despite Insecurities

AceShowbiz - Jessie James Decker has embraced her post-baby body months after giving birth. More than two months after opening up about her postpartum insecurities, the "Should Have Known Better" songstress flaunted her figure in new photos.

On Tuesday, July 16, the official Instagram account of the 36-year-old pop star's clothing brand Kittenish uploaded a series of her never-before-seen photos. In the pictures, it could be seen that she looked confident rocking several products from her clothing line.

Jessie was striking some poses at a beach on a sunny day during summer. The mother of four was photographed standing on the white sand with a breathtaking view of the blue sky and ocean behind her.

The "Boys in the Summer" singer flashed her stomach in a long-sleeved blue top that came with straps on its front side. She completed the look with a pair of matching shorts that had a high waist design, allowing her to expose her thighs.

To shield her eyes from the harsh direct sunlight, Jessie put on a pair of black sunglasses. Ditching her shoes, she placed a white flower on one of her ears. In addition, she parted her long hair in the middle and styled it in a half updo.

Earlier that day, other snaps of Jessie were shared by the same Instagram account. In the photos, she looked chic in a long white dress that featured blue patterns all over it. The sleeveless dress had two thick straps and a plunging neckline. She accessorized the chic look with a pair of hoop earrings and a silver bracelet. She also wore a pair of light brown open-toe high heels.

The pictures came around two months after Jessie candidly shared her postpartum insecurities. On May 2, she wrote on Instagram, "I'll be honest I really didn't wanna post any of these kittenish swim photos because i weigh 30 pounds more right now than I did last year this time."

"Yes I know I just had a baby three months ago but it's easy to compare on here and wonder why my body likes to hold on to it more than others. The pressure we put on our self is not realistic." the "Wanted" singer, who gave birth to her fourth child with her husband Eric Decker in February, continued. She went on to remind others to "be kind to yourself" and "give yourself grace."